版本:
中国

Chanel does Versailles

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
12 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
13 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 21
2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 15日 星期二

Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
21 / 21

Chanel does Versailles

Chanel does Versailles 分享
重新播放
下一个

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »