Donna Summer: 1948 - 2012
Pop diva Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs with Earth, Wind and Fire during the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs during a taping of the VH-1 special 'Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross' in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donna Summer performs during the eigth annual Race to Erase MS dinner galain Los Angeles, May 18, 2001. REUTERS/File
Donna Summer performs with Irish band Westlife during the final act of the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs on NBC's Today Show Summer Concert Series in New York, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summers treats the crowd to "God Bless America" during the MLB World Series, at Fenway Park in Boston, October 24, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donna Summer performs at the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs during the VH1 'Save The Music' concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City, April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
