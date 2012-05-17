版本:
中国

Donna Summer: 1948 - 2012

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Pop diva Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs with Earth, Wind and Fire during the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs during a taping of the VH-1 special 'Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross' in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs during the eigth annual Race to Erase MS dinner galain Los Angeles, May 18, 2001. REUTERS/File

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs with Irish band Westlife during the final act of the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs on NBC's Today Show Summer Concert Series in New York, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summers treats the crowd to "God Bless America" during the MLB World Series, at Fenway Park in Boston, October 24, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs at the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Donna Summer performs during the VH1 'Save The Music' concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City, April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Donna Summer: 1948 - 2012

