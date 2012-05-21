Lady Gaga protest
A demonstrator holds a sign infront of anti-riot police to protest against the first day of singer Lady Gaga's concert in Manila May 21, 2012. Conservative Christian groups held a protest on Monday urging authorities to cancel the show because of the singer's overly sexual content and the use and abuse of religious symbols in her music. Lady Gaga's two-day concert ends May 22. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Conservative Christian groups hold placards to protest against the first day of Lady Gaga's concert in Manila May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Members of Christian groups light candles as they sing songs of praise along a main street towards the concert arena, where Lady Gaga will be holding a concert, in Manila May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A member from a Christian group holds lighted candles while praying along a main street towards the concert arena, where Lady Gaga will be holding a concert, in Manila May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Fans of Lady Gaga show their support for the singer infront of anti-riot police before attending the first day of her concert in Manila May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Fans of Lady Gaga pose in their outfits before watching the first day concert of Lady Gaga in Manila May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon her arrival for her concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A Christian group holds a placard to protest against the first day of Lady Gaga's concert in Manila May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Members of Christian groups light candles as they pray along a main street towards the concert arena, where Lady Gaga will be holding a concert, in Manila May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A member from a Christian group holds a lighted candle while praying along a main street towards the concert arena, where Lady Gaga will be holding a concert, in Manila May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Fans of Lady Gaga queue during the first day of the singer's concert in Manila May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Fans of Lady Gaga pose for a photo as they await the U.S. singer's arrival in Manila May 19, 2012. The REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for her concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Members of a Christian group shout slogans during a 'Stop the Lady Gaga concerts' rally near the concert arena in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Members of a Christian group march during a 'Stop the Lady Gaga concerts' rally towards the concert arena in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Police block members of a Christian group during a 'Stop the Lady Gaga concerts' rally near the concert arena in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Filipino conservative Christian groups sing songs of praise along a main street towards the concert arena, where Lady Gaga will be holding a concert, in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Filipino conservative Christian groups sing songs along a main street towards the concert arena where Lady Gaga will hold a concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco