Maxim Hot 100
1: Model Bar Rafaeli tops Maxim's new 2012 Hot 100 list as the most beautiful woman in the world. This year marked the first year Maxim readers could weigh in on who made the list. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
2: Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3: Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Katy Perry. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred
5: Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7: Emma Stone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8: Megan Fox. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Adrianne Palicki. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
11: Rosie Huntington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12: Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13: Blake Lively. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
14: Lea Michele. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16: Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
17: Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
18: Katrina Bowden. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
19: Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20: Jennifer Love Hewitt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: Emma Watson. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
22: Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23: Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24: Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
25: Jessica Gomes (far right). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
26: Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
27: Naya Rivera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
28: Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
29: Eva Mendes. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
30: Berenice Marlohe. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
31: Candice Swanepoel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
32: Rihanna. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
33: Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
34: Elisha Cuthbert. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
35: Yvonne Strahovski. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
36: Sarah Shahi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
37: Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
38: Kelly Kelly. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
39: Kate Upton. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
40: Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
41: Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
42: Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
43: Ashley Greene. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
44: Lake Bell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
45: Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
46: Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
47: Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
48: Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
49: Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
50: Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
