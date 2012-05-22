版本:
Maxim Hot 100

<p>1: Model Bar Rafaeli tops Maxim's new 2012 Hot 100 list as the most beautiful woman in the world. This year marked the first year Maxim readers could weigh in on who made the list. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>2: Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>3: Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>4: Katy Perry. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred </p>

<p>5: Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>6: Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>7: Emma Stone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>8: Megan Fox. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>9: Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>10: Adrianne Palicki. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>11: Rosie Huntington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>12: Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>13: Blake Lively. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>14: Lea Michele. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>15: Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>16: Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>17: Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>18: Katrina Bowden. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>19: Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>20: Jennifer Love Hewitt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>21: Emma Watson. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>22: Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>23: Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>24: Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill </p>

<p>25: Jessica Gomes (far right). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>26: Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>27: Naya Rivera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>28: Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

<p>29: Eva Mendes. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

<p>30: Berenice Marlohe. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>31: Candice Swanepoel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>32: Rihanna. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

<p>33: Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>34: Elisha Cuthbert. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>35: Yvonne Strahovski. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>36: Sarah Shahi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>37: Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>38: Kelly Kelly. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>39: Kate Upton. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

<p>40: Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>41: Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>42: Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>43: Ashley Greene. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>44: Lake Bell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>45: Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>46: Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>47: Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>48: Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>49: Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>50: Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

