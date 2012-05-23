版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 00:20 BJT

Celebrity sightings

<p>Cast members Matthias Schoenaerts and Marion Cotillard leave after the screening of the film "De rouille et d'os", by director Jacques Audiard in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Cast members Matthias Schoenaerts and Marion Cotillard leave after the screening of the film "De rouille etmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Cast members Matthias Schoenaerts and Marion Cotillard leave after the screening of the film "De rouille et d'os", by director Jacques Audiard in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
1 / 20
<p>Lady Gaga waves upon her arrival for her concert tour, at Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Lady Gaga waves upon her arrival for her concert tour, at Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, May 23, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Lady Gaga waves upon her arrival for her concert tour, at Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
2 / 20
<p>Actress Patricia Heaton poses during the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Patricia Heaton poses during the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame almore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Actress Patricia Heaton poses during the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
3 / 20
<p>Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in commore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Nicole Richie walks off the red carpet during arrivals for The 40th Anniversary Fragrance Foundation FiFi Awards in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Actress Nicole Richie walks off the red carpet during arrivals for The 40th Anniversary Fragrance Foundatiomore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Actress Nicole Richie walks off the red carpet during arrivals for The 40th Anniversary Fragrance Foundation FiFi Awards in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 20
<p>Cast members Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Cast members Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in compemore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Cast members Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
6 / 20
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher wears a worn Lakers cap as he sits courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher wears a worn Lakers cap as he sits courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the more

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Actor Ashton Kutcher wears a worn Lakers cap as he sits courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 20
<p>Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michaelmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 20
<p>David Beckham and his son Romeo attend the 27th Anniversary Sports Spectacular benefiting Cedars-Sinai Medical Genetics Institute in Los Angeles, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman </p>

David Beckham and his son Romeo attend the 27th Anniversary Sports Spectacular benefiting Cedars-Sinai Medimore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

David Beckham and his son Romeo attend the 27th Anniversary Sports Spectacular benefiting Cedars-Sinai Medical Genetics Institute in Los Angeles, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actor Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder dumore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Actor Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 20
<p>Redfoo (L) and SkyBlu of LMFAO pose with their awards backstage during the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Redfoo (L) and SkyBlu of LMFAO pose with their awards backstage during the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Redfoo (L) and SkyBlu of LMFAO pose with their awards backstage during the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 20
<p>Voice actors (L to R) David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller pose during a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Voice actors (L to R) David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller pose during a photocamore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Voice actors (L to R) David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller pose during a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actress Cameron Diaz poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'What to expect when you are Expecting', in London, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Actress Cameron Diaz poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'What to expect whmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Actress Cameron Diaz poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'What to expect when you are Expecting', in London, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
13 / 20
<p>Actor Sean Penn and model Petra Nemcova pose during a photocall for the "Haiti Carnaval in Cannes" event at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Actor Sean Penn and model Petra Nemcova pose during a photocall for the "Haiti Carnaval in Cannes" event atmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Actor Sean Penn and model Petra Nemcova pose during a photocall for the "Haiti Carnaval in Cannes" event at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
14 / 20
<p>Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at tmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
15 / 20
<p>Musician and executive producer Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Lawless", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Musician and executive producer Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film more

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Musician and executive producer Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Lawless", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
16 / 20
<p>Ann Hudson and granddaughter Katy Perry arrive on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Ann Hudson and granddaughter Katy Perry arrive on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las more

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Ann Hudson and granddaughter Katy Perry arrive on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
17 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 20
<p>Singer Carly Rae Jepson arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Carly Rae Jepson arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stevmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Singer Carly Rae Jepson arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
19 / 20
<p>Model Lydia Hearst poses during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Model Lydia Hearst poses during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 5月 24日 星期四

Model Lydia Hearst poses during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐