版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 05:15 BJT

American Idol finale

<p>Phillip Phillips holds the winner's trophy after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips holds the winner's trophy after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "Amore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Phillip Phillips holds the winner's trophy after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 45
<p>Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th semore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 45
<p>Phillip Phillips is hugged by Jessica Sanchez after he was named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips is hugged by Jessica Sanchez after he was named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (R) durinmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Phillip Phillips is hugged by Jessica Sanchez after he was named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 45
<p>Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 45
<p>Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 45
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin &amp; Yandel during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin & Yandel during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin & Yandel during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 45
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Califormore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 45
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 45
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 45
<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez stand on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez stand on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez stand on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 45
<p>Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Camore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 45
<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez speak during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez speak during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Lomore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez speak during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 45
<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez talk with host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez talk with host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finamore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez talk with host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012.more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012.more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012.more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012.more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 45
<p>Rihanna (C) performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Rihanna (C) performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Rihanna (C) performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 45
<p>Finalists Jessica Sanchez and Phillip Phillips perform during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalists Jessica Sanchez and Phillip Phillips perform during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalists Jessica Sanchez and Phillip Phillips perform during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 45
<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and singer John Fogerty perform a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and singer John Fogerty perform a medley during the 11th season finale of "Ammore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and singer John Fogerty perform a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 45
<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Finalist Phillip Phillips performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Califormore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalist Phillip Phillips performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 45
<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and John Fogerty congratulate each other after performing a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and John Fogerty congratulate each other after performing a medley during themore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and John Fogerty congratulate each other after performing a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 45
<p>Finalist Jessica Sanchez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalist Jessica Sanchez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Californmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalist Jessica Sanchez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 45
<p>Judges Steven Tyler (L), Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose together during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Judges Steven Tyler (L), Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose together during the 11th season finale of "Amore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Judges Steven Tyler (L), Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose together during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 45
<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez has her hair attended to during a commercial break during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Judge Jennifer Lopez has her hair attended to during a commercial break during the 11th season finale of "Amore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Judge Jennifer Lopez has her hair attended to during a commercial break during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 45
<p>Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "Americanmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 45
<p>Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (R), perform with Chaka Khan (C) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (R), perform with Chaka Khan (C) during the 11th seamore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (R), perform with Chaka Khan (C) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 45
<p>Singer Jennifer Holliday (L) performs "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" with finalist Jessica Sanchez during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Jennifer Holliday (L) performs "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" with finalist Jessica Sanchez durmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Singer Jennifer Holliday (L) performs "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" with finalist Jessica Sanchez during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 45
<p>Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th seasomore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 45
<p>Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Californmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 45
<p>Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Californmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 45
<p>Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (2nd from R), hug singer Chaka Khan (C) after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (2nd from R), hug singer Chaka Khan (C) after their more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (2nd from R), hug singer Chaka Khan (C) after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 45
<p>Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 45
<p>Former contestant Ace Young proposes to Diana DeGarmo on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Former contestant Ace Young proposes to Diana DeGarmo on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Imore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Former contestant Ace Young proposes to Diana DeGarmo on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 45
<p>Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th seamore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 45
<p>Neil Diamond (L) chats with host Ryan Seacrest during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Neil Diamond (L) chats with host Ryan Seacrest during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angemore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Neil Diamond (L) chats with host Ryan Seacrest during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
36 / 45
<p>Reba McEntire performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Reba McEntire performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23,more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Reba McEntire performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
37 / 45
<p>Chaka Khan (C) performs with female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (L), during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Chaka Khan (C) performs with female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (L), during the 11th semore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Chaka Khan (C) performs with female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (L), during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
38 / 45
<p>Fantasia Barrino performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fantasia Barrino performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Fantasia Barrino performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
39 / 45
<p>Judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler applaud during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler applaud during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angemore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler applaud during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
40 / 45
<p>Fantasia Barrino performs with Joshua Ledet during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fantasia Barrino performs with Joshua Ledet during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angelesmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Fantasia Barrino performs with Joshua Ledet during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
41 / 45
<p>Eliminated contestants open the show during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Eliminated contestants open the show during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Califmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Eliminated contestants open the show during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
42 / 45
<p>General view of the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

General view of the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

General view of the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
43 / 45
<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Finalist Phillip Phillips arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, more

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalist Phillip Phillips arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
44 / 45
<p>Finalist Jessica Sanchez arrives for the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Finalist Jessica Sanchez arrives for the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California Mmore

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Finalist Jessica Sanchez arrives for the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
45 / 45
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐