Best of Eurovision

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Loreen of Sweden performs her song "Euphoria" after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Loreen of Sweden holds her trophy after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012.REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Jedward of Ireland perform their song "Waterline" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Eleftheria Eleftheriou (L) of Greece performs her song "Aphrodisiac" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Buranovskiye Babushki of Russia perform their song "Party For Everybody" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Pasha Parfeny (C, bottom) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Litesound of Belarus perform their song "We Are The Heroes" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Can Bonomo (top) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Max Jason Mai of Slovakia performs his song "Don't Close Your Eyes" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Joan Franka of the Netherlands performs her song "You And Me" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Kaliopi (R) of F.Y.R. Macedonia performs her song "Crno E Belo" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Anmary of Latvia performs her song "Beautiful Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Pasha Parfeny (R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Iris of Belgium performs her song "Would You?" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Compact Disco of Hungary perform their song "Sound Of Our Hearts" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Trackshittaz of Austria perform their song "Woki Mit Deim Popo" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Pastora Soler of Spain performs her song "Quedate Conmigo" (Stay With Me) during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Maya Sar of Bosnia & Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget"during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Filipa Sousa (C) of Portugal performs her song "Vida Minha" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Gaitana (C) of Ukraine performs her song "Be My Guest" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Eva Boto (3d R) of Slovenia performs her song "Verjamem" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Anri Jokhadze (C, top) of Georgia performs his song "I'm A Joker" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Ott Lepland (L) of Estonia performs his song "Kuula" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Last years' winners of the Eurovision song contest (L-R) Dima Bilan of Russia, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, the Azeri duo known as Ell-Nikki, Marija Serifovic of Serbia, Alexander Rybak of Norway and Lena Meyer-Landrut of Germany perform on the stage after the second semi-final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Maya Sar of Bosnia & Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Nina Zilli of Italy performs her song "L'Amore E Femmina" (Out Of Love) during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Sabina Babayeva of Azerbaijan performs her song "When The Music Dies" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Pasha Parfeny (2nd R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 5月 28日 星期一

Zeljko Joksimovic (2nd R) of Serbia performs his song "Nije Ljubav Stvar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

