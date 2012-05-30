版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 30日 星期三 23:55 BJT

Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon

<p>Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York more

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon poses before the awards ceremony for ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Cynthia Nixon poses before the awards ceremony for ShoWest, the official convention of the National Associamore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon poses before the awards ceremony for ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London Mmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
3 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for the world premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the world premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at Leicester Square in Londmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the world premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for the premiere of the film "Sex And The City 2" in New York May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the premiere of the film "Sex And The City 2" in New York May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the premiere of the film "Sex And The City 2" in New York May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for the Japan premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Tokyo June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Caronna</p>

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the Japan premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Tokyo June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Michaelmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the Japan premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Tokyo June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Caronna

Close
6 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon poses as she arrives at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cynthia Nixon poses as she arrives at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 20more

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon poses as she arrives at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives at the Calvin Klein 40th anniversary party in New York September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Cynthia Nixon arrives at the Calvin Klein 40th anniversary party in New York September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chimore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon arrives at the Calvin Klein 40th anniversary party in New York September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
8 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Cynthia Nixon arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York Maymore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 18
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Cynthia Nixon act in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Cynthia Nixon act in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex andmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Cynthia Nixon act in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 18
<p>(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall arrive for the German premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at a cinema in Berlin May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall arrive for the German premiere ofmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall arrive for the German premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at a cinema in Berlin May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for a Point Foundation gala in New York April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cynthia Nixon arrives for a Point Foundation gala in New York April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon arrives for a Point Foundation gala in New York April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cynthia Nixon arrives to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Natmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon arrives to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon addresses the crowd during the 18th annual Gay &amp; Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) award show in New York March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cynthia Nixon addresses the crowd during the 18th annual Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon addresses the crowd during the 18th annual Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) award show in New York March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon holds her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Sex and the City" backstage at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Cynthia Nixon holds her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Sex and the Cimore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon holds her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Sex and the City" backstage at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 18
<p>Cynthia Nixon (R) and LaChanze pose with their awards for Best Performances by a Leading Actress at the 60th annual Tony Awards in New York June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Cynthia Nixon (R) and LaChanze pose with their awards for Best Performances by a Leading Actress at the 60tmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cynthia Nixon (R) and LaChanze pose with their awards for Best Performances by a Leading Actress at the 60th annual Tony Awards in New York June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 18
<p>(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk during the filming of a scene from "Sex and the City: The Movie" in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk during the filming of a scene from "Sex anmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk during the filming of a scene from "Sex and the City: The Movie" in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Cannes film festival

Cannes film festival

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐