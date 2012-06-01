版本:
中国
2012年 6月 1日 星期五

Armani style

<p>A worker runs in the rain outside the venue for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

2012年 6月 1日 星期五

<p>Models present creations for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations for the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Armani brand founder Giorgio Armani walks outside the venue for his fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. Giorgio Armani, the 77-year-old designer is seeing double digit growth in his business and has no plans just yet to let go of the reins of his eponymous fashion house, he was quoted as saying on May 24. Armani said the company would continue to focus on China where sales grew by 45 percent last year. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Armani brand founder Giorgio Armani walks outside the venue for his fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. Giorgio Armani, the 77-year-old designer is seeing double digit growth in his business and has no plans just yet to let go of the reins of his eponymous fashion house, he was quoted as saying on May 24. Armani said the company would continue to focus on China where sales grew by 45 percent last year. REUTERS/Jason Lee

