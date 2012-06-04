MTV Movie Awards
Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kristen Stewart accepts the award for movie of the year for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" as presenter Jodie Foster watches at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Joe Manganiello from "True Blood" takes the stage to deliver the envelope for best on-screen transformation at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Martha MacIsaac presents the trailblazer award to Emma Stone at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum present the award for best on-screen transformation at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Gary Oldman, Christian Bale, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt take the stage to introduce a clip from "The Dark Knight Rises" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Charlie Sheen introduces the instant cult classic film "Project X" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nate Ruess of the band Fun. performs "We Are Young" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mila Kunis and Mark Wahlberg present the award for best on-screen dirtbag at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emma Watson accepts the award for best cast for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs "Work Hard, Play Hard" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Ezra Miller, Emma Watson and Logan Lerman present the best male performance award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale present the award for best cast at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Charlize Theron play fights with Michael Fassbender while presenting the award for best fight at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Elizabeth Banks poses with her award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Julianne Hough arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and actress Brooke Hogan arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for best male performance for his role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
LMFAO play with their awards for best music for "Party Rock Anthem" from the film "21 Jump Street" backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Emma Stone accepts the trailblazer award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elizabeth Banks accepts the award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" frommore
Elizabeth Banks accepts the award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" from actors Matthew McConaughey and Joe Manganiello at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Alexander Ludwig and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for best fight for their role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jodie Foster presents the award for movie of the year at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musical group The Black Keys wear costumes at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and his daughter Bianca arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actresses Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale take the stage to present the award for best cast at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Steven Tyler presents the MTV Generation Award to actor Johnny Depp at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christina Ricci arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs "Work Hard, Play Hard" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith take the stage to introduce actor Johnny Depp, recipient of the MTV Generation Award, at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nate Ruess and the band Fun perfom "We Are Young" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Beckinsale poses backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Eva Amurri arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musical group Fun arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Ciara arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
"Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Ezra Miller, Emma Watson and Logan Lerman present the best male performance award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Shailene Woodley poses with the award for breakthrough performance for her role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Charlie Sheen sits in the audience at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Janelle Monae performs "We Are Young" with Nate Ruess of the band Fun at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Presenters Andy Samberg, Leighton Meester and Adam Sandler take the stage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Crystal Reed poses as she arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
