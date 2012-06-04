版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 4日 星期一 21:00 BJT

Miss USA crowned

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 durmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall duringmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
3 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pamore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 201more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 21
<p>Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question amore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
8 / 21
<p>Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywoodmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 21
<p>Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether, Culpo, Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall, and Miss Georgia Jasmyn "Jazz" Wilkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Mismore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether, Culpo, Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall, and Miss Georgia Jasmyn "Jazz" Wilkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 21
<p>Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pagmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
12 / 21
<p>Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Rmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
13 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 dumore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement dmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
17 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywomore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
19 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywoomore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
20 / 21
<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywoomore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Armani style

Armani style

下一个

Armani style

Armani style

Giorgio Armani designs showcased on a Beijing catwalk.

2012年 6月 1日
Celebrity birthdays in June

Celebrity birthdays in June

A look at who's turning what in the month of June.

2012年 6月 1日
Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon

Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon

The fashion of "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon.

2012年 5月 30日
Cannes film festival

Cannes film festival

The Cannes film festival is buzzing this year with a string of hit movies in the official lineup.

2012年 5月 29日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐