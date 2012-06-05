版本:
中国
Jubilee concert

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as the Jubilee crystal (L) is brought onto the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as the Jubilee crystal (L) is brought onto the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace at the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace at the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Spectators watch Elton John on giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Spectators watch Elton John on giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Singer Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Singer Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Entertainers perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Entertainers perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William laugh during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool </p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William laugh during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool

<p>Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Spectators wave Union Flags as Britain's Prince Charles pay tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Spectators wave Union Flags as Britain's Prince Charles pay tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>British comedian Peter Kay performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

British comedian Peter Kay performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>U.S. musician Stevie Wonder performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

U.S. musician Stevie Wonder performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Singer Shirley Bassey performs "Diamonds Are Forever" during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Singer Shirley Bassey performs "Diamonds Are Forever" during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Britain's Prince Charles (C) leads entertainers and spectators in three cheers for his mother Queen Elizabeth (front L) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Britain's Prince Charles (C) leads entertainers and spectators in three cheers for his mother Queen Elizabeth (front L) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) is led onto stage by singer and organiser Gary Barlow the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) is led onto stage by singer and organiser Gary Barlow the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Queen Elizabeth meets singers Elton John, Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Paul McCartney (L-R) backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/POOL </p>

Queen Elizabeth meets singers Elton John, Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Paul McCartney (L-R) backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/POOL

<p>Spectators wave flags as they watch the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Spectators wave flags as they watch the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Singers Gary Barlow (L) and Cheryl Cole perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Singers Gary Barlow (L) and Cheryl Cole perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves a Union Flag as she watches with Prince William during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool </p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves a Union Flag as she watches with Prince William during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool

<p>Singer Annie Lennox performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Singer Annie Lennox performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Chinese pianist Lang Lang acknowledges applause from the crowd during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Chinese pianist Lang Lang acknowledges applause from the crowd during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs with a hula hoop during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs with a hula hoop during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Spectators wave Union Flags as they watch giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Spectators wave Union Flags as they watch giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

