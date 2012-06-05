Jubilee concert
Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as the Jubilee crystal (L) is brought onto the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace at the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Spectators watch Elton John on giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Singer Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Entertainers perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William laugh during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool
Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Spectators wave Union Flags as Britain's Prince Charles pay tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
British comedian Peter Kay performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
U.S. musician Stevie Wonder performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Singer Shirley Bassey performs "Diamonds Are Forever" during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Prince Charles (C) leads entertainers and spectators in three cheers for his mother Queen Elizabeth (front L) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) is led onto stage by singer and organiser Gary Barlow the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Queen Elizabeth meets singers Elton John, Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Paul McCartney (L-R) backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/POOL
Spectators wave flags as they watch the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Singers Gary Barlow (L) and Cheryl Cole perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves a Union Flag as she watches with Prince William during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool
Singer Annie Lennox performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Chinese pianist Lang Lang acknowledges applause from the crowd during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs with a hula hoop during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Spectators wave Union Flags as they watch giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
