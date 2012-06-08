版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 8日 星期五 09:40 BJT

Germany's next top model

<p>Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012more

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
1 / 15
<p>German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the rmore

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
2 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne Jumore

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
3 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Colmore

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
4 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June more

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
5 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June more

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
6 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June more

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
7 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June more

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
8 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klmore

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
9 / 15
<p>Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne Jmore

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
10 / 15
<p>Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV showmore

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
11 / 15
<p>Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" imore

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
12 / 15
<p>Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7,more

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
13 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June more

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
14 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June more

2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Style file

Style file

下一个

Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

2012年 6月 8日
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

2012年 6月 7日
Watching Miley grow up

Watching Miley grow up

Miley Cyrus: from Hannah Montana to bride-to-be.

2012年 6月 7日
Jubilee concert

Jubilee concert

A star-studded lineup serenaded Queen Elizabeth and huge crowds at a concert outside Buckingham Palace during Diamond Jubilee celebrations to mark her 60-year...

2012年 6月 5日

精选图集

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

The long road to Raqqa

The long road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Best of Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐