版本:
中国

Farewell to Robin Gibb

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Barry Gibb reacts at the funeral of his brother, Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. Fans lined the streets to pay respects to Robin Gibb whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the Bee Gees the honor of having the best-selling soundtrack of all time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Barry Gibb reacts at the funeral of his brother, Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. Fans lined the streets to pay respects to Robin Gibb whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the Bee Gees the honor of having the best-selling soundtrack of all time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Robin Gibb's daughter Melissa reacts during the funeral for Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees at St. Mary's Chrurch in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Robin Gibb's daughter Melissa reacts during the funeral for Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees at St. Mary's Chrurch in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Dwina Gibb (C), the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, is comforted by her son Robin-John (RJ) at his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Dwina Gibb (C), the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, is comforted by her son Robin-John (RJ) at his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Barry Gibb tosses a rose during the funeral of his brother and fellow Bee Gees star Robin Gibb at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Barry Gibb tosses a rose during the funeral of his brother and fellow Bee Gees star Robin Gibb at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Dwina Gibb, the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, attends his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Dwina Gibb, the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, attends his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Mourners attend the funeral of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Mourners attend the funeral of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 10
2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 10

Farewell to Robin Gibb

Farewell to Robin Gibb 分享
重新播放
下一个

Chris Brown ''Today''

Chris Brown ''Today''
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »