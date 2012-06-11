Farewell to Robin Gibb
Barry Gibb reacts at the funeral of his brother, Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. Fans lined the streets to pay respects to Robin Gibb whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the Bee Gees the honor of having the best-selling soundtrack of all time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Robin Gibb's daughter Melissa reacts during the funeral for Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees at St. Mary's Chrurch in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dwina Gibb (C), the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, is comforted by her son Robin-John (RJ) at his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Barry Gibb tosses a rose during the funeral of his brother and fellow Bee Gees star Robin Gibb at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dwina Gibb, the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, attends his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mourners attend the funeral of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
