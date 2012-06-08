Chris Brown "Today"
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid more
Singer Chris Brown (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
下一个
Germany's next top model
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum."
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Watching Miley grow up
Miley Cyrus: from Hannah Montana to bride-to-be.
精选图集
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
The long road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea
Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.
Best of Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.