版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 9日 星期六 01:40 BJT

Chris Brown "Today"

<p>Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 9
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 9
<p>Singer Chris Brown (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid more

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 9
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 9
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
5 / 9
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 9
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 9
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 9
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 6月 9日 星期六

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 9
重播
下一图片集
Germany's next top model

Germany's next top model

下一个

Germany's next top model

Germany's next top model

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum."

2012年 6月 8日
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

2012年 6月 8日
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

2012年 6月 7日
Watching Miley grow up

Watching Miley grow up

Miley Cyrus: from Hannah Montana to bride-to-be.

2012年 6月 7日

精选图集

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

The long road to Raqqa

The long road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Best of Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐