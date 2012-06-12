Celebrity style: Julianne Hough
Cast member Julianne Hough poses at the premiere of "Rock of Ages" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollmore
Cast member Julianne Hough poses at the premiere of "Rock of Ages" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. more
Cast member Julianne Hough arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer, dancer and actress Julianne Hough poses at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vmore
Singer, dancer and actress Julianne Hough poses at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sam Morris
Julianne Hough arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTEmore
Julianne Hough arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Professional dancer, singer and actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angmore
Professional dancer, singer and actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, California Januarymore
Actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough poses at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012.more
Actress Julianne Hough poses at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. actress and singer Julianne Hough arrives for the European premiere of the film Rock of Ages at Leicesmore
U.S. actress and singer Julianne Hough arrives for the European premiere of the film Rock of Ages at Leicester Square in central London June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Julianne Hough performs at the Disney ABC Television Group summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Califmore
Singer Julianne Hough performs at the Disney ABC Television Group summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2more
Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and dancer Julianne Hough arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERSmore
Singer and dancer Julianne Hough arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood Decembmore
Actress Julianne Hough arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people under the age of 24. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Dancer and singer Julianne Hough arrives as a guest at the Los Angeles premiere of the new film "The Twiligmore
Dancer and singer Julianne Hough arrives as a guest at the Los Angeles premiere of the new film "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, Calmore
Actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Musician and actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20more
Musician and actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Julianne Hough arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada Aprilmore
Singer Julianne Hough arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Julianne Hough, CinemaCon Female Rising Star of 2011, poses during CinemaCon, the official convention of thmore
Julianne Hough, CinemaCon Female Rising Star of 2011, poses during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dancer Julianne Hough arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California Junemore
Dancer Julianne Hough arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
"Dancing with the Stars" television reality show contestant professional dancer Julianne Hough poses as shemore
"Dancing with the Stars" television reality show contestant professional dancer Julianne Hough poses as she arrives for the premiere of the "Enchanted" in Hollywood, California November 17, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Entertainer Ryan Seacrest and actress Julianne Hough arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Instimore
Entertainer Ryan Seacrest and actress Julianne Hough arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
