版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 05:15 BJT

Ferragamo at the Louvre

<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 20
<p>Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2more

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

下一个

Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

The fashion of style of actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough.

2012年 6月 12日
Farewell to Robin Gibb

Farewell to Robin Gibb

Fans lined the streets to pay respects to the Bee Gees singer whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the trio the honour of having the...

2012年 6月 11日
Chris Brown

Chris Brown "Today"

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.

2012年 6月 9日
Germany's next top model

Germany's next top model

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum."

2012年 6月 8日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐