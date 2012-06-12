Ferragamo at the Louvre
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12more
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2more
Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
下一个
Celebrity style: Julianne Hough
The fashion of style of actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough.
Farewell to Robin Gibb
Fans lined the streets to pay respects to the Bee Gees singer whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the trio the honour of having the...
Chris Brown "Today"
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.
Germany's next top model
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum."
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.