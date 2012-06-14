版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 00:50 BJT

Engines rev for Cars Land

<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. The debut of Cars Land and Buena Vista Street marks the completion of a five-year expansion at Disney California Adventure. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. The debut of Cars Land and Buena Vista Street marks the completion of a five-year expansion at Disney California Adventure. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
1 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs to the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs to the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
2 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
3 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
4 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
5 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Mater's Junkyard Jamboree, with baby tow trucks that roll around a salvage yard for a ride in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Mater's Junkyarmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Mater's Junkyard Jamboree, with baby tow trucks that roll around a salvage yard for a ride in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
6 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Luigi's Flying Tires, air vents that drive guests in vehicles of oversized tires to float above the ground, bumping other tires to catch an inflatable ball at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Luigi's Flying Tires, air vents that drive guests inmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Luigi's Flying Tires, air vents that drive guests in vehicles of oversized tires to float above the ground, bumping other tires to catch an inflatable ball at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
7 / 20
<p>Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. Covering 12 acres, Cars Land is the largest portion of a five-year expansion at the park and is based on the town of Radiator Springs in the Disney Pixar movie "Cars". REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attends the grand opening omore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. Covering 12 acres, Cars Land is the largest portion of a five-year expansion at the park and is based on the town of Radiator Springs in the Disney Pixar movie "Cars". REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 20
<p>Comedian Larry the Cable Guy attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in more

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 20
<p>Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Tom Staggs (L) and Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attend the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Tom Staggs (L) and Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Tom Staggs (L) and Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attend the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
10 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features signs from Route 66 as a theme in Cars Land at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features signs from Route 66 as a theme in Cars Land at the pmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features signs from Route 66 as a theme in Cars Land at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
11 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Flo's V8 Cafe serves guest breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Flo's V8 Cafe serves guest breakfast, lunch and dinnmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Flo's V8 Cafe serves guest breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
12 / 20
<p>Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features the Cozy Cone Motel that offers quick service cone-themed snacks at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features the Cozy Cone Motel that offers quick service cone-tmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features the Cozy Cone Motel that offers quick service cone-themed snacks at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
13 / 20
<p>People walk around the Cosy Cone Motel food court at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People walk around the Cosy Cone Motel food court at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Admore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

People walk around the Cosy Cone Motel food court at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
14 / 20
<p>Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Advmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
15 / 20
<p>The town of Radiator Springs is unveiled at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The town of Radiator Springs is unveiled at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Pmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

The town of Radiator Springs is unveiled at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
16 / 20
<p>A waterfall is seen over the Radiator Springs Racers ride at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A waterfall is seen over the Radiator Springs Racers ride at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney Califmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

A waterfall is seen over the Radiator Springs Racers ride at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
17 / 20
<p>Fireworks rise over Radiator Springs during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Fireworks rise over Radiator Springs during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Pmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Fireworks rise over Radiator Springs during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
18 / 20
<p>Musicians perform at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Musicians perform at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Califormore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Musicians perform at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
19 / 20
<p>Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Advmore

2012年 6月 15日 星期五

Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Ferragamo at the Louvre

Ferragamo at the Louvre

下一个

Ferragamo at the Louvre

Ferragamo at the Louvre

Salvatore Ferragamo's Resort 2013 collection shows in Paris.

2012年 6月 13日
Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

The fashion of style of actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough.

2012年 6月 12日
Farewell to Robin Gibb

Farewell to Robin Gibb

Fans lined the streets to pay respects to the Bee Gees singer whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the trio the honour of having the...

2012年 6月 11日
Chris Brown

Chris Brown "Today"

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.

2012年 6月 9日

精选图集

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐