Engines rev for Cars Land
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. The debut of Cars Land and Buena Vista Street marks the completion of a five-year expansion at Disney California Adventure. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs to the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Mater's Junkyarmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Mater's Junkyard Jamboree, with baby tow trucks that roll around a salvage yard for a ride in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Luigi's Flying Tires, air vents that drive guests inmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Luigi's Flying Tires, air vents that drive guests in vehicles of oversized tires to float above the ground, bumping other tires to catch an inflatable ball at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attends the grand opening omore
Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. Covering 12 acres, Cars Land is the largest portion of a five-year expansion at the park and is based on the town of Radiator Springs in the Disney Pixar movie "Cars". REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in more
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Tom Staggs (L) and Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixmore
Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Tom Staggs (L) and Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attend the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features signs from Route 66 as a theme in Cars Land at the pmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features signs from Route 66 as a theme in Cars Land at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Flo's V8 Cafe serves guest breakfast, lunch and dinnmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Flo's V8 Cafe serves guest breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features the Cozy Cone Motel that offers quick service cone-tmore
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features the Cozy Cone Motel that offers quick service cone-themed snacks at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
People walk around the Cosy Cone Motel food court at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Admore
People walk around the Cosy Cone Motel food court at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Advmore
Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
The town of Radiator Springs is unveiled at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Pmore
The town of Radiator Springs is unveiled at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A waterfall is seen over the Radiator Springs Racers ride at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney Califmore
A waterfall is seen over the Radiator Springs Racers ride at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Fireworks rise over Radiator Springs during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Pmore
Fireworks rise over Radiator Springs during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Musicians perform at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Califormore
Musicians perform at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Advmore
Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
下一个
Ferragamo at the Louvre
Salvatore Ferragamo's Resort 2013 collection shows in Paris.
Celebrity style: Julianne Hough
The fashion of style of actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough.
Farewell to Robin Gibb
Fans lined the streets to pay respects to the Bee Gees singer whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the trio the honour of having the...
Chris Brown "Today"
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.