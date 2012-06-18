版本:
中国

MuchMusic Video Awards

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Fans wait on the red carpet before the start of the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Kreesha Turner performs as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Fans wait to catch a view of celebrities as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Katy Perry arrives with children dressed as characters from her music videos during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Katy Perry (C) stands with children dressed as characters from her music videos as she arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Presenter Shenae Grimes from the television program 90210 arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Diamond Rings arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Cory Lee arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Carly Rae Jepsen rides in a vintage Ford Mustang convertible as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

MTV personalities Aliya-Jasmine Sovani (L), Paul Lemieux and Sheena Snively (R) arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Keshia Chante arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Members of the band Marianas Trench arrive on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Perez Hilton arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Katy Perry holds up the award for international video of the year-artist, for "Last Friday Night," during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Selena Gomez holds up shoes while doing a skit at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Justin Bieber (R) accepts his award from Lauren Toyota for best international video of the year by a Canadian during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Nelly Furtado performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Kelly Clarkson performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

LMFAO spray liquid as they perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

LMFAO performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

LMFAO perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

