Highest-paid actresses
1: Kristen Stewart has knocked Angelina Jolie out of the top spot as Hollywood's highest paid actress in the latest ranking from Forbes. The 22-year-old earned an estimated $34.5 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Cameron Diaz is a close second with earnings of $34 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
3: Sandra Bullock earned $25 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Angelina Jolie earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5: Charlize Theron earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Sarah Jessica Parker earned $15 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
8: Meryl Streep earned $12 million. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
8: As did Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: And Jennifer Aniston rounds out the top ten with $11 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
