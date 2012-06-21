版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 08:20 BJT

Highest-paid actresses

<p>1: Kristen Stewart has knocked Angelina Jolie out of the top spot as Hollywood's highest paid actress in the latest ranking from Forbes. The 22-year-old earned an estimated $34.5 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

1: Kristen Stewart has knocked Angelina Jolie out of the top spot as Hollywood's highest paid actress in thmore

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

1: Kristen Stewart has knocked Angelina Jolie out of the top spot as Hollywood's highest paid actress in the latest ranking from Forbes. The 22-year-old earned an estimated $34.5 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 10
<p>2: Cameron Diaz is a close second with earnings of $34 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

2: Cameron Diaz is a close second with earnings of $34 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

2: Cameron Diaz is a close second with earnings of $34 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
2 / 10
<p>3: Sandra Bullock earned $25 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

3: Sandra Bullock earned $25 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

3: Sandra Bullock earned $25 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 10
<p>4: Angelina Jolie earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

4: Angelina Jolie earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

4: Angelina Jolie earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 10
<p>5: Charlize Theron earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

5: Charlize Theron earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

5: Charlize Theron earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 10
<p>6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 10
<p>7: Sarah Jessica Parker earned $15 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

7: Sarah Jessica Parker earned $15 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

7: Sarah Jessica Parker earned $15 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 10
<p>8: Meryl Streep earned $12 million. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

8: Meryl Streep earned $12 million. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

8: Meryl Streep earned $12 million. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
8 / 10
<p>8: As did Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

8: As did Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

8: As did Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 10
<p>10: And Jennifer Aniston rounds out the top ten with $11 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

10: And Jennifer Aniston rounds out the top ten with $11 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 6月 21日 星期四

10: And Jennifer Aniston rounds out the top ten with $11 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Johnny Depp and Paradis split

Johnny Depp and Paradis split

下一个

Johnny Depp and Paradis split

Johnny Depp and Paradis split

Johnny Depp has separated from his partner of 14 years, French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis.

2012年 6月 20日
The top-earning models

The top-earning models

The ten highest-paid models in the world.

2012年 6月 20日
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

2012年 6月 19日
Styles of Dakar

Styles of Dakar

Backstage at Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal.

2012年 6月 19日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐