Hackney Weekend music fest
Festival goers arrive for the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers cheer for the England football team during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Jay Z performs, with a surprise appearance from Rihanna, at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rapper Jay Z performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rihanna performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Tinie Tempah performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Singer Leona Lewis performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Florence and the Machine performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rihanna performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers pose for a picture during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A festival goer dances in the rain during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A woman dances near the main stage at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rita Ora performs on the In New Music We Trust stage during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers watch Tinie Tempah perform during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Jack White performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A festival goer is lifted above the crowd during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Tinie Tempah performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers dance during a DJ set at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Singer Ed Sheeran performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers watch singer Ed Sheeran perform at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers attend a DJ set at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rihanna goes into the crowd during a performance at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers brave the rain during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers mess around in the mud at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
