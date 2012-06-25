版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 01:20 BJT

Hackney Weekend music fest

<p>Festival goers arrive for the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers cheer for the England football team during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Jay Z performs, with a surprise appearance from Rihanna, at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Rapper Jay Z performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Rihanna performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Tinie Tempah performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Singer Leona Lewis performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Florence and the Machine performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Rihanna performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers pose for a picture during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>A festival goer dances in the rain during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>A woman dances near the main stage at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Rita Ora performs on the In New Music We Trust stage during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers watch Tinie Tempah perform during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Jack White performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012 REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>A festival goer is lifted above the crowd during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Tinie Tempah performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers dance during a DJ set at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Singer Ed Sheeran performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers watch singer Ed Sheeran perform at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers attend a DJ set at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Rihanna goes into the crowd during a performance at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers brave the rain during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

<p>Festival goers mess around in the mud at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 6月 26日 星期二

