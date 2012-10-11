版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 22:50 BJT

Madonna on tour

<p>Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thommore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
2 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thommore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
3 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 201more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
4 / 20
<p>Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, nemore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 201more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
7 / 20
<p>Madonna performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Madonna performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
8 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, nemore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, nemore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 20
<p>Madonna performs on stage with dancers as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Madonna performs on stage with dancers as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotlamore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs on stage with dancers as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
11 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, nemore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
12 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during the opening concert of her MDNA world tour at Ramat Gan stadium near Tel Aviv, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Madonna performs during the opening concert of her MDNA world tour at Ramat Gan stadium near Tel Aviv, May more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during the opening concert of her MDNA world tour at Ramat Gan stadium near Tel Aviv, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thommore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
14 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during her first concert in Abu Dhabi, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job </p>

Madonna performs during her first concert in Abu Dhabi, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during her first concert in Abu Dhabi, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

Close
15 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thommore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
16 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thommore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
17 / 20
<p>Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thommore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
19 / 20
<p>Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
On trend: Canary yellow

On trend: Canary yellow

下一个

On trend: Canary yellow

On trend: Canary yellow

Claire Danes and Julianne Moore walked the red carpet at the Emmy's wearing canary yellow, the latest celebrity style hue.

2012年 10月 11日

"Sexiest woman alive": Mila Kunis

Actress Mila Kunis has been dubbed "the sexiest woman alive" by Esquire magazine in its November issue out this week.

2012年 10月 9日
Daryl Hannah's activism

Daryl Hannah's activism

Environmental activist Daryl Hannah was arrested after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the...

2012年 10月 6日
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

2012年 10月 5日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐