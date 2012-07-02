版本:
BET Awards

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Singer Mariah Carey speaks during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Chaka Khan performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Cissy Houston performs during a tribute to her late daughter, Whitney Houston, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Kevin Hart reacts as he wins the award for best actor at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Host Samuel L. Jackson performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Melanie Fiona performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Kanye West performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Chris Brown performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

A segment in memoriam for Donna Summer is performed at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Nicki Minaj, winner of best female hip hop award, poses backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Kevin Hart poses with his award for best actor backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Best gospel winner Yolanda Adams poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Director Spike Lee (L) congratulates singer Kanye West, who won the best group award, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Willow and Jaden Smith at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Singer Monica performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Beyonce Knowles accepts her award for best R&B artist at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Model Selita Ebanks poses as she arrives at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Kerry Washington poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 7月 3日 星期二

Jamie Foxx poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

