版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 03:05 BJT

Highest-paid actors

<p>$75 million. Tom Cruise poses at the premiere of "Lions for Lambs" in Leicester Square during the London Film Festival October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey </p>

$75 million. Tom Cruise poses at the premiere of "Lions for Lambs" in Leicester Square during the London Fmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$75 million. Tom Cruise poses at the premiere of "Lions for Lambs" in Leicester Square during the London Film Festival October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey

Close
1 / 10
<p>$37 million. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

$37 million. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calimore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$37 million. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 10
<p>$37 million. Actor Adam Sandler poses to present the movie 'Meine Erfundene Frau' (Just Go With It) in Berlin, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

$37 million. Actor Adam Sandler poses to present the movie 'Meine Erfundene Frau' (Just Go With It) in Bermore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$37 million. Actor Adam Sandler poses to present the movie 'Meine Erfundene Frau' (Just Go With It) in Berlin, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 10
<p>$36 million. Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 :The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

$36 million. Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 :The Mysterious Island" more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$36 million. Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 :The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 10
<p>$33 million. Comedian Ben Stiller hosts the Clinton Global Citizen Award ceremony marking the culmination of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

$33 million. Comedian Ben Stiller hosts the Clinton Global Citizen Award ceremony marking the culmination more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$33 million. Comedian Ben Stiller hosts the Clinton Global Citizen Award ceremony marking the culmination of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 10
<p>$30 million. British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for a preview of his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cologne May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

$30 million. British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for a preview of his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$30 million. British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for a preview of his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cologne May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
6 / 10
<p>$30 million. Johnny Depp poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

$30 million. Johnny Depp poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diarymore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$30 million. Johnny Depp poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
7 / 10
<p>$30 million. Men in Black 3 cast member Will Smith shows the peace sign after posing with naval personnel during a photo call aboard the USS Intrepid in New York City May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

$30 million. Men in Black 3 cast member Will Smith shows the peace sign after posing with naval personnel more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$30 million. Men in Black 3 cast member Will Smith shows the peace sign after posing with naval personnel during a photo call aboard the USS Intrepid in New York City May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Close
8 / 10
<p>$27 million. Cast member Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

$27 million. Cast member Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$27 million. Cast member Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 10
<p>$26.5 million. Actor Taylor Lautner, who stars in the upcoming movie 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse', poses for a portrait in Los Angeles June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

$26.5 million. Actor Taylor Lautner, who stars in the upcoming movie 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse', poses fmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

$26.5 million. Actor Taylor Lautner, who stars in the upcoming movie 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse', poses for a portrait in Los Angeles June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity Scientologists

Celebrity Scientologists

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐