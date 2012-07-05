Male model in female fashion
Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collecmore
Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fmore
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fmore
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 201more
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 201more
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Smore
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio demore
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Smore
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio demore
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Smore
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Coutmore
An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011 in this combination photo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier, Danny Moloshok
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection durinmore
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection durinmore
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of more
Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Famore
Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collmore
Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection durinmore
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection dumore
Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fallmore
Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collecmore
Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
Paris' Haute Couture
Elegant designs are featured at the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris.
Highest-paid actors
A look at which actors were paid the most money for their roles in the past year.
Celebrity Scientologists
Tom Cruise and John Travolta are among the biggest stars in the Church of Scientology.
Gay celebrities
The famous faces who have come out as being gay.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.