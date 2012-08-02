Style file

版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 01:20 BJT

<p>Australian actress Melissa George, star of the new series "Hunted" speaks during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

Australian actress Melissa George, star of the new series "Hunted" speaks during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>U.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

U.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>French actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European Premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

French actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European Premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Cast member Marion Cotillard attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

Cast member Marion Cotillard attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

<p>Cast member Jessica Biel poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

Cast member Jessica Biel poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

Actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>U.S. actress Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

U.S. actress Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK Creative Industries reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/POOL </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK Creative Industries reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/POOL

<p>U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>U.S. singer Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

U.S. singer Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 8月 3日 星期五

Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

