Montreux Jazz Festival

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie greets the audience before his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

Troy Andrews plays his trombone with his band Trombone Shorty during their performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival early July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

U.S. musician Dr. John performs with his band at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 11日 星期三

A scull is pictured on the keyboards of U.S. musician Dr John during his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

