The Rolling Stones at 50
Mick Jagger in the 1970 documentary "Gimmie Shelter". REUTERS/File
A view of the stage during The Rolling Stones' halftime performance at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5more
A view of the stage during The Rolling Stones' halftime performance at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood arrive at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6,more
Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood arrive at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A couple waits for the arrival the Rolling Stones from their apartment above the Doubledoor Lounge in Chicamore
A couple waits for the arrival the Rolling Stones from their apartment above the Doubledoor Lounge in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood September 18, 1997. REUTERS/Scott Olson
Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west Londmore
Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Keith Richards smiles on stage in Zurich, Switzerland, October 2, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
The Rolling Stones arrive at a news conference riding in a blimp in New York City, May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Jmore
The Rolling Stones arrive at a news conference riding in a blimp in New York City, May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Mick Jager, Charlie Watts, and filmmakers Albert and David Maysles pose during the shooting of the 1970 docmore
Mick Jager, Charlie Watts, and filmmakers Albert and David Maysles pose during the shooting of the 1970 documentary 'Gimme Shelter'. REUTERS/File
Mick Jagger performs in front of a capacity crowd in Oslo, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanmore
Mick Jagger performs in front of a capacity crowd in Oslo, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix
Charlie Watts and his jazz group 'The Tentet' perform in Barcelona, November 24, 2001. REUTERS/Gustau Namore
Charlie Watts and his jazz group 'The Tentet' perform in Barcelona, November 24, 2001. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Keith Richards smiles from a bus in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ron Wood looks out from his hotel near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Strmore
Ron Wood looks out from his hotel near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Mick Jagger performs at the halftime show of Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brent Smitmore
Mick Jagger performs at the halftime show of Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the opening venue of the band's 'Bigger Bang' European tour in Milan, Julmore
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the opening venue of the band's 'Bigger Bang' European tour in Milan, July 11, 2006. REUTERS/Giorgio Dovigi