The Rolling Stones at 50

<p>Mick Jagger in the 1970 documentary "Gimmie Shelter". REUTERS/File </p>

Mick Jagger in the 1970 documentary "Gimmie Shelter". REUTERS/File

Mick Jagger in the 1970 documentary "Gimmie Shelter". REUTERS/File

<p>A view of the stage during The Rolling Stones' halftime performance at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A view of the stage during The Rolling Stones' halftime performance at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood arrive at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood arrive at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A couple waits for the arrival the Rolling Stones from their apartment above the Doubledoor Lounge in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood September 18, 1997. REUTERS/Scott Olson</p>

A couple waits for the arrival the Rolling Stones from their apartment above the Doubledoor Lounge in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood September 18, 1997. REUTERS/Scott Olson

<p>Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Keith Richards smiles on stage in Zurich, Switzerland, October 2, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>The Rolling Stones arrive at a news conference riding in a blimp in New York City, May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen </p>

The Rolling Stones arrive at a news conference riding in a blimp in New York City, May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

<p>Mick Jager, Charlie Watts, and filmmakers Albert and David Maysles pose during the shooting of the 1970 documentary 'Gimme Shelter'. REUTERS/File </p>

Mick Jager, Charlie Watts, and filmmakers Albert and David Maysles pose during the shooting of the 1970 documentary 'Gimme Shelter'. REUTERS/File

<p>Mick Jagger performs in front of a capacity crowd in Oslo, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix</p>

Mick Jagger performs in front of a capacity crowd in Oslo, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix

<p>Charlie Watts and his jazz group 'The Tentet' perform in Barcelona, November 24, 2001. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

Charlie Watts and his jazz group 'The Tentet' perform in Barcelona, November 24, 2001. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

<p>Keith Richards smiles from a bus in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Ron Wood looks out from his hotel near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Mick Jagger performs at the halftime show of Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brent Smith</p>

<p>Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the opening venue of the band's 'Bigger Bang' European tour in Milan, July 11, 2006. REUTERS/Giorgio Dovigi </p>

