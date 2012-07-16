版本:
Comic-Con 2012

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

People wearing costumes walk during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

An attendee dressed as the character Charlotte La Bouff from the animated disney movie The Princess and the Frog is seen during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A man wearing a costume rides an elevator during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Hostesses get ready during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Attendee Autumn Breeze, who is dressed like the comic character Poison Ivy, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Pete Mendoza of Los Angeles, dressed as The Joker from the Batman movies, walks outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Attendees Delaney Oldenburg (L) and Sabrina Zaitz, who are wearing costumes inspired by the webcomic Homestuck, ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Attendees dressed as characters from the video game Skullgirls pose during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

An attendee wearing a Superman costume asks a question during a panel for "Man of Steel" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Girls wearing Cinderella (L), Ariel the Little Mermaid (R) and Minnie Mouse (3rd R) costumes sit on the floor during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

An attendee dressed as a Tusken Raider from the movie series Star Wars poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A woman is seen dressed up as the character "Creeper" from the video game Minecraft during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Attendees wearing costumes pose for a photo during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A couple dressed up as zombies kisses during a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Attendees made-up like zombies walk during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Edward Gonzalez (R), 12, takes a photo of Chuck Roquemore, who's dressed as Nick Fury from The Avengers, outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Attendee Annie Cox, who is dressed like the character Barbara Thorson from the comic I Kill Giants, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Attendee Abby Laundy, who is wearing a costume inspired by the video game BioShock, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A person wearing a mouse mask walks through the crowd during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cast member Christoph Waltz speaks during a panel for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cast member Zach Galifianakis smiles during a panel for "The Campaign" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A person dressed as the character "Ichigo" from the Japanese manga and anime series Bleach is seen during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A young girl dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Robert Pattinson arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cast member Ian McKellen smiles during a panel for the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cast member Kate Beckinsale speaks during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cast member Jamie Foxx poses on the red carpet for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino speaks during a panel for "Django Unchained" during Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cast member Jessica Biel smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Attendees ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A woman dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

