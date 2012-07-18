版本:
中国

Celebrity sightings

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj performs alongside soca artist Machel Montano during the filming of a carnival-themed music video for her song Pound the Alarm, in Belmont, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj performs alongside soca artist Machel Montano during the filming of a carnival-themed music video for her song Pound the Alarm, in Belmont, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Close
2 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis arrive for a mock "whistle stop tour" press conference for the launch of their upcoming movie "The Campaign" in Los Angeles, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis arrive for a mock "whistle stop tour" press conference for the launch of their upcoming movie "The Campaign" in Los Angeles, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Close
4 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Spike Lee reacts with his son Jackson after he recovered a bat that went into the stands on a swing by New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira at Yankee Stadium, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Spike Lee reacts with his son Jackson after he recovered a bat that went into the stands on a swing by New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira at Yankee Stadium, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
5 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
6 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Flo Rida performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Flo Rida performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Anne Hathaway hugs Gloria Steinem during the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Anne Hathaway hugs Gloria Steinem during the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Paul Stanley, lead vocalist of rock band Kiss, poses for a portrait at his home in Beverly Hills, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Paul Stanley, lead vocalist of rock band Kiss, poses for a portrait at his home in Beverly Hills, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Slash signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Slash signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Kate Beckinsale smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Kate Beckinsale smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning stretch playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning stretch playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
14 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Demi Lovato performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Demi Lovato performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
15 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
16 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Colin Farrell poses during a photocall as part of the presentation of the film "Total Recall" in Paris, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Colin Farrell poses during a photocall as part of the presentation of the film "Total Recall" in Paris, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
17 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Christian Bale speaks with members of the media as he attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Christian Bale speaks with members of the media as he attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey pose for pictures during a photocall promoting the movie 'Magic Mike' in Berlin, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey pose for pictures during a photocall promoting the movie 'Magic Mike' in Berlin, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
19 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt pose after a panel for "Looper" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt pose after a panel for "Looper" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Sigourney Weaver poses for a portrait in New York, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Sigourney Weaver poses for a portrait in New York, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
22 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Elton John performs during a concert as part of his "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Elton John performs during a concert as part of his "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Close
24 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Close
25 / 26
2012年 7月 18日 星期三

The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive for the opening of the exhibition "Rolling Stones: 50" at Somerset House in London, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive for the opening of the exhibition "Rolling Stones: 50" at Somerset House in London, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
26 / 26

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings 分享
重新播放
下一个

Batman frenzy

Batman frenzy
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »