Teen Choice Awards

<p>Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Internet stars Rosie Grace McClelland (L) and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee hold their awards, as TV host Ellen DeGeneres (back) accepts the Choice Comedian Award, at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Internet stars Rosie Grace McClelland (L) and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee hold their awards, as TV host Ellen DeGeneres (back) accepts the Choice Comedian Award, at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Taylor Lautner speaks, as actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Actor Taylor Lautner speaks, as actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Taylor Swift presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Singer Taylor Swift presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Chris Hemsworth accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Male Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Actor Chris Hemsworth accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Male Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rapper Flo Rida performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Rapper Flo Rida performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Chef Gordon Ramsay and actor Justin Kirk with Crystal the monkey speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Chef Gordon Ramsay and actor Justin Kirk with Crystal the monkey speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Josh Hutcherson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Actor Josh Hutcherson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>TV personality Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

TV personality Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Shay Mitchell arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Shay Mitchell arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>TV presenter Cat Deeley of Britain arrives for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

TV presenter Cat Deeley of Britain arrives for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Hayden Panettiere arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Hayden Panettiere arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Zooey Deschanel and singer Selena Gomez speak on stage at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Zooey Deschanel and singer Selena Gomez speak on stage at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Choice Comedian Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Choice Comedian Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Paul Wesley, Jordin Sparks and Adam Rodriguez speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Paul Wesley, Jordin Sparks and Adam Rodriguez speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Dax Shepard and U.S. Olympic snowboard gold medalist Shaun White speak at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Actor Dax Shepard and U.S. Olympic snowboard gold medalist Shaun White speak at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Nina Dobrev arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Nina Dobrev arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Lea Michele arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Lea Michele arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Ashley Benson arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Ashley Benson arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>will.i.am arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

will.i.am arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

will.i.am arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Chris Colfer arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Chris Colfer arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Actor Jonah Hill accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Actor Jonah Hill accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Choice Female Artist Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Choice Female Artist Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

