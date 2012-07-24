Teen Choice Awards
Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Cmore
Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal more
Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Internet stars Rosie Grace McClelland (L) and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee hold their awards, as TV hosmore
Internet stars Rosie Grace McClelland (L) and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee hold their awards, as TV host Ellen DeGeneres (back) accepts the Choice Comedian Award, at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Taylor Lautner speaks, as actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimmore
Actor Taylor Lautner speaks, as actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at themore
Singer Taylor Swift presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, Camore
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chris Hemsworth accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Male Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibmore
Actor Chris Hemsworth accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Male Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Flo Rida performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, Californiamore
Rapper Flo Rida performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chef Gordon Ramsay and actor Justin Kirk with Crystal the monkey speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards amore
Chef Gordon Ramsay and actor Justin Kirk with Crystal the monkey speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Josh Hutcherson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at themore
Actor Josh Hutcherson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phmore
Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City,more
Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TV personality Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22,more
TV personality Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Shay Mitchell arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCartenmore
Shay Mitchell arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
TV presenter Cat Deeley of Britain arrives for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REmore
TV presenter Cat Deeley of Britain arrives for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Hayden Panettiere arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCartmore
Hayden Panettiere arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Zooey Deschanel and singer Selena Gomez speak on stage at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphithmore
Zooey Deschanel and singer Selena Gomez speak on stage at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Choice Comedian Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatremore
Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Choice Comedian Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul Wesley, Jordin Sparks and Adam Rodriguez speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitmore
Paul Wesley, Jordin Sparks and Adam Rodriguez speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Dax Shepard and U.S. Olympic snowboard gold medalist Shaun White speak at the 2012 Teen Choice Awardsmore
Actor Dax Shepard and U.S. Olympic snowboard gold medalist Shaun White speak at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCartemore
Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten <more
Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nina Dobrev arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten more
Nina Dobrev arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lea Michele arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten more
Lea Michele arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ashley Benson arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten <more
Ashley Benson arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Califormore
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City,more
Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
will.i.am arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
will.i.am arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Colfer arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten more
Chris Colfer arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Jonah Hill accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatemore
Actor Jonah Hill accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Choice Female Artist Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Ampmore
Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Choice Female Artist Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Batman frenzy
The "Dark Knight" trilogy has generated a buzz onscreen and off, with the final film in theaters July 20.
Comic-Con 2012
Scenes from the annual Comic-Con convention in San Diego.
Barcelona risque fashion
Highlights from the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.