Celebrity sightings
Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measmore
Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public sector workers stepped up demonstrations in Madrid and around the country after more than a week of spontaneous action. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera
( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the more
( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Temore
Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Cmore
Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during amore
Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California Julmore
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 2more
Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises"more
Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network pmore
Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are picturmore
Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywoodmore
Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevmore
Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, more
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix
Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California more
Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime more
Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Cmore
Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, Cmore
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Celebrity style: Mariah Carey
A look at the fashion and style of singer and actress Mariah Carey.
Teen Choice Awards
Highlights from the Teen Choice 2012 awards.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Batman frenzy
The "Dark Knight" trilogy has generated a buzz onscreen and off, with the final film in theaters July 20.
精选图集
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.