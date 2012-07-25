版本:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public sector workers stepped up demonstrations in Madrid and around the country after more than a week of spontaneous action. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix</p>

<p>Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

