Celebrity sightings

Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public sector workers stepped up demonstrations in Madrid and around the country after more than a week of spontaneous action. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera