Colombian fashion

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Alado during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by Colombian brand Tarrao during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Francisco Leal during Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Mai Petit during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Francisco Leal during the Colombiamoda Fashion Show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Alado during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Models present creations from the Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation from Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Studio F during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by Colombian brand Studio F during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Colombian fashion

