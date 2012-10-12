版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 13日 星期六 01:21 BJT

The Jackson kids

<p>Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt La Toya Jackson at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt Lamore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt La Toya Jackson at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 22
<p>Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink lamore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
2 / 22
<p>Blanket, son of the late Michael Jackson, arrives at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Blanket, son of the late Michael Jackson, arrives at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverlymore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Blanket, son of the late Michael Jackson, arrives at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 22
<p>Prince (L) and Blanket, sons of the late Michael Jackson, speak to each other during the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Prince (L) and Blanket, sons of the late Michael Jackson, speak to each other during the Mr. Pink Ginseng Dmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Prince (L) and Blanket, sons of the late Michael Jackson, speak to each other during the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
4 / 22
<p>Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party atmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 22
<p>Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by more

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
6 / 22
<p>Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millenniummore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
7 / 22
<p>Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. dances on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. dances on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at thmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. dances on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
8 / 22
<p>Prince Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson accept an honorary Grammy on their father's behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Prince Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson accept an honorary Grammy on their father's behalf at the 52nd annmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Prince Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson accept an honorary Grammy on their father's behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 22
<p>Paris Michael Katherine Jackson reacts as Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson reacts as Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E.more

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson reacts as Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 22
<p>Paris and Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Paris and Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Losmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Paris and Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
11 / 22
<p>Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the comore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
12 / 22
<p>Katherine Jackson holds the hand of her grandson Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Katherine Jackson holds the hand of her grandson Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) during a private ceremmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Katherine Jackson holds the hand of her grandson Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 22
<p>Paris Jackson is embraced by her aunt Janet Jackson, and other family members, after speaking at the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool </p>

Paris Jackson is embraced by her aunt Janet Jackson, and other family members, after speaking at the memorimore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Paris Jackson is embraced by her aunt Janet Jackson, and other family members, after speaking at the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool

Close
14 / 22
<p>Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Themore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
15 / 22
<p>Jackson family members comfort each other at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool </p>

Jackson family members comfort each other at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center imore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Jackson family members comfort each other at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Close
16 / 22
<p>LaToya Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

LaToya Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

LaToya Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
17 / 22
<p>Prince, Blanket and Paris use their father's shoes and gloves and their own hands to make imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Prince, Blanket and Paris use their father's shoes and gloves and their own hands to make imprints in cemenmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Prince, Blanket and Paris use their father's shoes and gloves and their own hands to make imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
18 / 22
<p>Paris and Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Paris and Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatmore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Paris and Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
19 / 22
<p>Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) more

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 22
<p>Paris Michael Katherine Jackson sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&amp;B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&more

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 22
<p>Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stamore

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Madonna on tour

Madonna on tour

下一个

Madonna on tour

Madonna on tour

Scenes from Madonna's MDNA World Tour.

2012年 10月 11日
On trend: Canary yellow

On trend: Canary yellow

Claire Danes and Julianne Moore walked the red carpet at the Emmy's wearing canary yellow, the latest celebrity style hue.

2012年 10月 11日

"Sexiest woman alive": Mila Kunis

Actress Mila Kunis has been dubbed "the sexiest woman alive" by Esquire magazine in its November issue out this week.

2012年 10月 9日
Daryl Hannah's activism

Daryl Hannah's activism

Environmental activist Daryl Hannah was arrested after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the...

2012年 10月 6日

精选图集

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐