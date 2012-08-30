Style file
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers during the launch of her "Rosie for Autograph" range of lingerie at a Marks & Spencer store in London August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, looks on in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Member of the "Orizzonti" jury, Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki, poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cast member Jessica Biel poses for pictures on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German actress Franziska Petri poses during the red carpet for the movie "Izmena (Betrayal)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
U.S. actress Kate Hudson poses during a photocall for the movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cast member Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. Whitney Houston also stars in the new film. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Cast member Ashley Greene poses at a special screening of "The Apparition" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Charisma Carpenter poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and singer Christina Milian arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Cast member Nikolette Noel poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
