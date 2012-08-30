版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 31日 星期五 04:10 BJT

Style file

<p>Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers during the launch of her "Rosie for Autograph" range of lingerie at a Marks &amp; Spencer store in London August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers during the launch of her "Rosie for Autograph" ramore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers during the launch of her "Rosie for Autograph" range of lingerie at a Marks & Spencer store in London August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
1 / 20
<p>Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, looks on in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, looks on in Venice Augmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, looks on in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
2 / 20
<p>Member of the "Orizzonti" jury, Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki, poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Member of the "Orizzonti" jury, Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki, poses during a photocall at the 69th Venicemore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Member of the "Orizzonti" jury, Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki, poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
3 / 20
<p>Cast member Jessica Biel poses for pictures on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Cast member Jessica Biel poses for pictures on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Totmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Cast member Jessica Biel poses for pictures on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
4 / 20
<p>German actress Franziska Petri poses during the red carpet for the movie "Izmena (Betrayal)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

German actress Franziska Petri poses during the red carpet for the movie "Izmena (Betrayal)" at the 69th Vemore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

German actress Franziska Petri poses during the red carpet for the movie "Izmena (Betrayal)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 20
<p>Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 20
<p>U.S. actress Kate Hudson poses during a photocall for the movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

U.S. actress Kate Hudson poses during a photocall for the movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist at the 69th Vemore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

U.S. actress Kate Hudson poses during a photocall for the movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
7 / 20
<p>Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall"more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 20
<p>Cast member Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. Whitney Houston also stars in the new film. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Cast member Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. Whmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Cast member Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. Whitney Houston also stars in the new film. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 20
<p>Cast member Ashley Greene poses at a special screening of "The Apparition" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Ashley Greene poses at a special screening of "The Apparition" at the Grauman's Chinese theatremore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Cast member Ashley Greene poses at a special screening of "The Apparition" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
<p>Cast member Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Cast member Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
<p>Cast member Charisma Carpenter poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Charisma Carpenter poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatrmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Cast member Charisma Carpenter poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 20
<p>Cast member Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Cast member Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Cast member Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to annoumore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress and singer Christina Milian arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress and singer Christina Milian arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle" starring Jmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Actress and singer Christina Milian arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
16 / 20
<p>Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 20
<p>Actress Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Scimore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Actress Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 20
<p>Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
19 / 20
<p>Cast member Nikolette Noel poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Nikolette Noel poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre inmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Cast member Nikolette Noel poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

下一个

Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

Forbes releases their list of the 20 highest-paid celebrities.

2012年 8月 28日
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

2012年 8月 24日
Famous Canadians

Famous Canadians

Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jim Carrey and Rachel McAdams and among a plethora of famous Canadian entertainers.

2012年 8月 24日
Celebrity style: Taylor Swift

Celebrity style: Taylor Swift

A look at the fashion and style of singer Taylor Swift, who is denying reports she crashed Kyle Kennedy's wedding.

2012年 8月 23日

精选图集

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐