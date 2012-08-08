版本:
中国

The highest-paid celebrity couples

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $78 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $78 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 5
2012年 8月 8日 星期三

2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who topped the list last year, are second, earning a combined $72 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who topped the list last year, are second, earning a combined $72 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 5
2012年 8月 8日 星期三

3: David and Victoria Beckham are third, earning a combined $54 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

3: David and Victoria Beckham are third, earning a combined $54 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 5
2012年 8月 8日 星期三

4: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fourth, earning a combined $45 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

4: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fourth, earning a combined $45 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 5
2012年 8月 8日 星期三

5: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are fifth, earning a combined $40 million. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

5: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are fifth, earning a combined $40 million. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
5 / 5

The highest-paid celebrity couples

The highest-paid celebrity couples 分享
重新播放
下一个

Style file

Style file
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »