All things Elvis
Elvis Presley impersonator Greg Miller poses in a Cadillac during a presentation of his show "The King Story" in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic islands, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/ Enrique Calvo
Elvis Presley impersonator Greg Miller poses in a Cadillac during a presentation of his show "The King Story" in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic islands, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/ Enrique Calvo
A bronze statue of Elvis Presley is reflected on a pair of sunglasses worn by a fan during a Elvis Presley memorial event in Tokyo August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A bronze statue of Elvis Presley is reflected on a pair of sunglasses worn by a fan during a Elvis Presley memorial event in Tokyo August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An Elvis fan poses with a convertible in front of Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Elvis fan poses with a convertible in front of Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors take pictures of a professional diver wearing an Elvis Presley attire as he swims at an aquarium inside the Ocean Park in Manila August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Visitors take pictures of a professional diver wearing an Elvis Presley attire as he swims at an aquarium inside the Ocean Park in Manila August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Dads del Rosario, an Elvis Presley impersonator, visits the toilet before the look-alike and sing-alike contest as a tribute to Presley's 30th death anniversary in Manila August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Dads del Rosario, an Elvis Presley impersonator, visits the toilet before the look-alike and sing-alike contest as a tribute to Presley's 30th death anniversary in Manila August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Rob Kingsley, an Elvis impersonator from Scotland, waits backstage for the beginning of the International Elvis Show in Budapest January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai
Rob Kingsley, an Elvis impersonator from Scotland, waits backstage for the beginning of the International Elvis Show in Budapest January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai
An Elvis Presley impersonator's flares are seen in-front of an Elvis sign, as part of a special tribute to Elvis for the 30th anniversary of his death, at the Palladium theatre in London August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An Elvis Presley impersonator's flares are seen in-front of an Elvis sign, as part of a special tribute to Elvis for the 30th anniversary of his death, at the Palladium theatre in London August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Elvis Presley giant PEZ candy dispensers are displayed at the official Viva ELVIS store at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Elvis Presley giant PEZ candy dispensers are displayed at the official Viva ELVIS store at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A fan of Elvis Presley displays his tattoo for photographers at the 'King of 'Rock 'n' Roll' Elvis exhibition in Berlin August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A fan of Elvis Presley displays his tattoo for photographers at the 'King of 'Rock 'n' Roll' Elvis exhibition in Berlin August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A guard stands by Andy Warhol's "Double Elvis" (L) and Roy Lichtenstein's "Sleeping Girl," part of a collection of Impressionist and Modern Art to be auctioned off May 2, at Sotheby's auction house in New York City, New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A guard stands by Andy Warhol's "Double Elvis" (L) and Roy Lichtenstein's "Sleeping Girl," part of a collection of Impressionist and Modern Art to be auctioned off May 2, at Sotheby's auction house in New York City, New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Marcelo Rossi, 75, an Elvis Presley impersonator, gives a flower to a member of the audience during a performance marking the 33rd anniversary of Presley's death, at a restaurant in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Marcelo Rossi, 75, an Elvis Presley impersonator, gives a flower to a member of the audience during a performance marking the 33rd anniversary of Presley's death, at a restaurant in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Singer Grahame Patrick performs dressed as Elvis Presley during a show in Berlin August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Singer Grahame Patrick performs dressed as Elvis Presley during a show in Berlin August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man dressed in 50s-style clothing adjusts his hair-do during the 14th Rockinrace Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, late February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man dressed in 50s-style clothing adjusts his hair-do during the 14th Rockinrace Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, late February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A young Croatian reveller dressed as Elvis Presley stands in the city square after a Carnival parade in the small Croatian city of Imotski February 3,2008. REUTERS/Matko Biljak
A young Croatian reveller dressed as Elvis Presley stands in the city square after a Carnival parade in the small Croatian city of Imotski February 3,2008. REUTERS/Matko Biljak
Pictures of singer Elvis Presley are seen on the beading machine of Heather Hathon at Tricker's shoe factory in Northampton, central England, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Pictures of singer Elvis Presley are seen on the beading machine of Heather Hathon at Tricker's shoe factory in Northampton, central England, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Elvis Presley's concealed weapon application fingerprints are displayed at the Idea Generation Gallery in London, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Elvis Presley's concealed weapon application fingerprints are displayed at the Idea Generation Gallery in London, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Elvis impersonator Mark Right speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown (R) and his wife Sarah, backstage before a Labour party election campaign performance at Lodge Park technology college in Corby April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Elvis impersonator Mark Right speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown (R) and his wife Sarah, backstage before a Labour party election campaign performance at Lodge Park technology college in Corby April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Arthur Mullinger poses for pictures wearing an Elvis Presley costume during a Jubilee celebration party in London May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Arthur Mullinger poses for pictures wearing an Elvis Presley costume during a Jubilee celebration party in London May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A man sleeps on a bench in front of an Elvis Presley statue in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sleeps on a bench in front of an Elvis Presley statue in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael King practices his moves on Blackpool beach, August 16, 2002. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael King practices his moves on Blackpool beach, August 16, 2002. REUTERS/Darren Staples