Profile: Jay-Z

2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Jay-Z (R) watches the men's singles semi-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot David Ferrer during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jay-Z (R) watches the men's singles semi-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot David Ferrer during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jay-Z (L) hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce (2nd R) watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in the third quarter of their NBA game in Newark, New Jersey April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Jay-Z (L) hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce (2nd R) watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in the third quarter of their NBA game in Newark, New Jersey April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kanye West is embraced by rapper Jay-Z as he accepts the award for director of the year as actress Kerry Washington looks on at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Kanye West is embraced by rapper Jay-Z as he accepts the award for director of the year as actress Kerry Washington looks on at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Rapper Jay Z performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Rapper Jay Z performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Rappers Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rappers Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rappers Jay-Z (L) puts his arm around Kanye West as they walk off stage after performing during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rappers Jay-Z (L) puts his arm around Kanye West as they walk off stage after performing during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper Jay-Z (R) and singer Beyonce Knowles attend the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rapper Jay-Z (R) and singer Beyonce Knowles attend the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rapper Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television host Oprah Winfrey (R) speaks with rap artist Jay-Z of the U.S. during a taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" at the Sydney Opera House in this handout photograph dated December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Copyright: All Rights Reserved/George Burns/Harpo, Inc./Handout

Television host Oprah Winfrey (R) speaks with rap artist Jay-Z of the U.S. during a taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" at the Sydney Opera House in this handout photograph dated December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Copyright: All Rights Reserved/George Burns/Harpo, Inc./Handout

Jay-Z performs during the Peace & Love festival in Borlange, in the Swedish midwest July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Niklas Larsson/Scanpix

Jay-Z performs during the Peace & Love festival in Borlange, in the Swedish midwest July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Niklas Larsson/Scanpix

Jay-Z is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jay-Z is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Beyonce (R) performs "Deja vu" with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in June 27, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Beyonce (R) performs "Deja vu" with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in June 27, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Rihanna and Jay-Z take the stage to accept a Grammy for best rap collaboration for "Run This Town" with Daniel Juelz (C) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rihanna and Jay-Z take the stage to accept a Grammy for best rap collaboration for "Run This Town" with Daniel Juelz (C) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce (R) performs 'deja vu' with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce (R) performs 'deja vu' with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jay-Z watches a light heavyweight boxing match between Joe Calzaghe of Wales and Bernard Hopkins of the U.S. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jay-Z watches a light heavyweight boxing match between Joe Calzaghe of Wales and Bernard Hopkins of the U.S. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce react after New Jersey Nets guard Vince Carter collided and fell while trying to score against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their NBA playoff round in East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 23, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce react after New Jersey Nets guard Vince Carter collided and fell while trying to score against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their NBA playoff round in East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 23, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Jay-Z (L), Paul McCartney (C) and Chester Bennington perform at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jay-Z (L), Paul McCartney (C) and Chester Bennington perform at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jay-Z accepts his award for Hip/Hop Rhythmic Artis if the Year during the Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, November 4, 2000. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Jay-Z accepts his award for Hip/Hop Rhythmic Artis if the Year during the Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, November 4, 2000. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Jay-Z performs during the Heineken Open'er Festival in Gdynia, northern Poland, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Jay-Z performs during the Heineken Open'er Festival in Gdynia, northern Poland, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Profile: Jay-Z

