Profile: Jordin Sparks
Cast member Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. The late Whitney Houston also stars in the new film. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jordin Sparks (C) poses with her mother Jodi Weidmann Sparks (L) and father Phillippi Sparks at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber (R) performs with Jordin Sparks during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jordin Sparks sings the National Anthem from Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers against the New Orleans Saints NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Jennifer Hudson (L), Jordin Sparks (C) and Kelly Clarkson (R), three of the featured Divas, arrive for the VH1 Divas show in New York September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Jordin Sparks blows a kiss at photographers as she arrives at the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jordin Sparks sings the national anthem prior to Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in Boston, Massachusetts May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordin Sparks takes a picture with her camera as she sits courtside during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jordin Sparks accepts the award for Favorite Combined Forces for "No Air" featuring Chris Brown at the 35th annual People's Choice awards in Los Angeles January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jordin Sparks kisses her award for favorite adult contemporary artist as she poses backstage at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jordin Sparks, 2007 American Idol winner, reacts as she watches a television monitor in the press room as the 2008 American Idol winner, David Cook, is announced at the finale of the American Idol television show in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jordin Sparks arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Jordin Sparks performs during the Z100 "Jingle Ball" concert at Madison Square Garden in New York December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jordin Sparks, "American Idol" winner, talks with host Matt Lauer during an appearance on NBC's "Today" show in New York May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
17 year-old Jordin Sparks (R) smiles after winning at the finale of the television reality series "American Idol" as she poses with runner-up 25 year-old Blake Lewis in Hollywood, California May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jordin Sparks sings the national anthem before the start of the NFL's Super Bowl XLII between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jordin Sparks arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors show in Washington December 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
