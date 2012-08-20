" /> " />
Do Something Awards

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Hosts (L-R) Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Jake M. Johnson open the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actors Dax Shepard (centre L) and Kristen Bell (centre R) watch during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Musician will.i.am gives his acceptance speech for the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actor Will Ferrell talks about the awards during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actors Ellie Kemper (L) and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actor Joel McHale accepts the "Comedian" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actors Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell present the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actress Ashley Greene presents "Female TV Star" award to actress Lea Michele during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actor Ben Affleck (2nd L) presents the "Grand Prize" award along with $100,000 to Katia Gomez (2nd R) during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actor Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actress Lea Michele arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actors Cory Monteith (L) and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

"Do Something Awards" finalists (L-R) Seth Maxwell, Danny Mendoza, Katia Gomez, Meg Bourne and Manyang Reath Kher arrive at the "2012 Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actress Cassie Scerbo arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Actress Bella Thorne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Do Something Awards

