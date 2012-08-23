版本:
Famous Canadians

Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pamela Anderson takes part in a promotional event at a mall in Tel Aviv November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Pamela Anderson takes part in a promotional event at a mall in Tel Aviv November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Mike Myers poses with character 'Shrek' as it receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Mike Myers poses with character 'Shrek' as it receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Avril Lavigne attends an opening ceremony of Gap Flagship Ginza in Tokyo March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Avril Lavigne attends an opening ceremony of Gap Flagship Ginza in Tokyo March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Frontman for Nickelback Chad Kroeger performs during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Frontman for Nickelback Chad Kroeger performs during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rachel McAdams arrives for "The Vow" film premiere in Hollywood, California February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Rachel McAdams arrives for "The Vow" film premiere in Hollywood, California February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Ryan Gosling reacts during the news conference for the film "The Ides of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Ryan Gosling reacts during the news conference for the film "The Ides of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Eugene Levy, one of the stars of the new comedy film "The Man," looks back at the premiere of the film at the Arclight Theater in Los Angeles, September 6, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Eugene Levy, one of the stars of the new comedy film "The Man," looks back at the premiere of the film at the Arclight Theater in Los Angeles, September 6, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Celine Dion performs during opening night at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Celine Dion performs during opening night at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jim Carrey takes part in a special session discussing empowering the world's smallholder farmers during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jim Carrey takes part in a special session discussing empowering the world's smallholder farmers during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sandra Oh arrives at the 41st Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sandra Oh arrives at the 41st Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kiefer Sutherland arrives for the Fox TV premiere of 'Touch' at the Museum of Natural History in New York March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kiefer Sutherland arrives for the Fox TV premiere of 'Touch' at the Museum of Natural History in New York March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ellen Page arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Inception'' at the Odeon in London July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Ellen Page arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Inception'' at the Odeon in London July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Martin Short arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Martin Short arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Elisha Cuthbert is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station to promote her upcoming movie "Captivity" in Toronto June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Elisha Cuthbert is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station to promote her upcoming movie "Captivity" in Toronto June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ryan Reynolds waves at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ryan Reynolds waves at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Shania Twain arrives at the 39th Annual Country Music Awards in New York November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shania Twain arrives at the 39th Annual Country Music Awards in New York November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

James Cameron delivers a keynote address titled "Renaissance now in imagination and technology" in front of an image of his recent movie "Avatar" during the Seoul Digital Forum 2010 May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

James Cameron delivers a keynote address titled "Renaissance now in imagination and technology" in front of an image of his recent movie "Avatar" during the Seoul Digital Forum 2010 May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Sarah Polley who stars in the upcoming movie "Splice" poses for a portrait in Hollywood, California May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sarah Polley who stars in the upcoming movie "Splice" poses for a portrait in Hollywood, California May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keanu Reeves attends a screening of "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" in New York November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Keanu Reeves attends a screening of "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" in New York November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sarah McLachlan poses for a portrait in Los Angeles May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sarah McLachlan poses for a portrait in Los Angeles May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hayden Christensen arrives to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) fashion awards in New York June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hayden Christensen arrives to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) fashion awards in New York June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alanis Morissette puts her handprints in cement as she is inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, California August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alanis Morissette puts her handprints in cement as she is inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, California August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joshua Jackson speaks with reporters during the Fox Premiere Party of "Fringe" at The Xchange in New York August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Joshua Jackson speaks with reporters during the Fox Premiere Party of "Fringe" at The Xchange in New York August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Feist performs at the Oya music festival in Oslo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix

Feist performs at the Oya music festival in Oslo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix

Paul Anka takes off his glasses as he poses for photographers during a photo call in Madrid July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Paul Anka takes off his glasses as he poses for photographers during a photo call in Madrid July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Anne Murray (L) and Bryan Adams perform at the Canada For Asia tsunami relief telethon in Toronto, January 13, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Anne Murray (L) and Bryan Adams perform at the Canada For Asia tsunami relief telethon in Toronto, January 13, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Chantal Kreviazuk performs at the opening ceremony for AIDS 2006, the 16th International AIDS conference in Toronto, August 13, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Chantal Kreviazuk performs at the opening ceremony for AIDS 2006, the 16th International AIDS conference in Toronto, August 13, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Russell Peters kisses his daughter Crystianna before receiving his award as an inductee during the 14th annual Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Russell Peters kisses his daughter Crystianna before receiving his award as an inductee during the 14th annual Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

K.D. Lang performs during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

K.D. Lang performs during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Neil Young poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Neil Young poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michael Buble performs at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Michael Buble performs at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Brendan Fraser arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's "Extraordinary Measures" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Brendan Fraser arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's "Extraordinary Measures" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Seth Rogen arrives for the European premiere of "50/50" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Seth Rogen arrives for the European premiere of "50/50" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Dan Aykroyd drinks a glass of wine as he launches the Dan Aykroyd winery during a news conference in Toronto June 13, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Dan Aykroyd drinks a glass of wine as he launches the Dan Aykroyd winery during a news conference in Toronto June 13, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Michael J. Fox holds his international lifetime achievement award during the 46th 'Goldene Kamera' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony at the Ullstein Auditorium in Berlin, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Michael J. Fox holds his international lifetime achievement award during the 46th 'Goldene Kamera' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony at the Ullstein Auditorium in Berlin, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Atom Egoyan poses for photographers on the opening day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, which he attends to promote his new movie "Chloe" September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent West

Atom Egoyan poses for photographers on the opening day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, which he attends to promote his new movie "Chloe" September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent West

William Shatner gestures during an autograph session for LiveAutographs.com in Culver City, California August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

William Shatner gestures during an autograph session for LiveAutographs.com in Culver City, California August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

