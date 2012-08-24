版本:
中国

Celebrity sightings

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere of the film "Lawless" in Los Angeles, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere of the film "Lawless" in Los Angeles, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks poses with her dog Minnie in Los Angeles, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks poses with her dog Minnie in Los Angeles, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Close
3 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Madonna performs during her last European concert as part of her MDNA world tour in Nice, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Madonna performs during her last European concert as part of her MDNA world tour in Nice, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Zooey Deschanel, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "New Girl" poses at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Zooey Deschanel, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "New Girl" poses at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
8 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Betty White attends the ceremony where actress Valerie Bertinelli was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Betty White attends the ceremony where actress Valerie Bertinelli was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The band 98 Degrees (L-R) Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons pose together on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The band 98 Degrees (L-R) Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons pose together on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Actors Ellie Kemper and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Actors Ellie Kemper and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
11 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
13 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the film "The Bourne Legacy" in Mexico City, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the film "The Bourne Legacy" in Mexico City, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
14 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
15 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
16 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Sylvester Stallone arrives with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia (L), Sistine (2nd L), Scarlet and his brother Frank (R) at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood,August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Sylvester Stallone arrives with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia (L), Sistine (2nd L), Scarlet and his brother Frank (R) at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood,August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Alanis Morissette poses with actress Alicia Silverstone after the ceremony where she was inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Alanis Morissette poses with actress Alicia Silverstone after the ceremony where she was inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 20
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
20 / 20

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings 分享
重新播放
下一个

Famous Canadians

Famous Canadians
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »