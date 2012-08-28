版本:
Highest-paid celebrities

<p>1. Oprah Winfrey, $165 million: Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh</p>

1. Oprah Winfrey, $165 million: Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

<p>2. Michael Bay, $160 million: Michael Bay points before the premiere of Transformers: Dark of the Moon at the opening of the Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

2. Michael Bay, $160 million: Michael Bay points before the premiere of Transformers: Dark of the Moon at the opening of the Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>3. Steven Spielberg, $130 million: Director Steven Spielberg arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Adventures of Tintin" in New York December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

3. Steven Spielberg, $130 million: Director Steven Spielberg arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Adventures of Tintin" in New York December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>4. Jerry Bruckheimer, $115 million: Jerry Bruckheimer shows off his hands after leaving his handprints in cement at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

4. Jerry Bruckheimer, $115 million: Jerry Bruckheimer shows off his hands after leaving his handprints in cement at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>5. Dr. Dre, $110 million: Dr. Dre accepts his award for Male Entertainer of the Year during the 16th annual Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles, March 20, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

5. Dr. Dre, $110 million: Dr. Dre accepts his award for Male Entertainer of the Year during the 16th annual Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles, March 20, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>6. Tyler Perry, $105 million: Tyler Perry, recipient of the CinemaCon Visionary Award, accepts his award during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

6. Tyler Perry, $105 million: Tyler Perry, recipient of the CinemaCon Visionary Award, accepts his award during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>7. Howard Stern, $95 million: Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

7. Howard Stern, $95 million: Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

<p>8. James Patterson, $94 million: Author James Patterson is shown in this publicity photo released to Reuters June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Deborah Feingold/Handout</p>

8. James Patterson, $94 million: Author James Patterson is shown in this publicity photo released to Reuters June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Deborah Feingold/Handout

<p>9. George Lucas, $90 million: George Lucas (R) takes part in "A Conversation with George Lucas" hosted by Michael Milken, chairman of Milken Institute at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

9. George Lucas, $90 million: George Lucas (R) takes part in "A Conversation with George Lucas" hosted by Michael Milken, chairman of Milken Institute at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>10. Simon Cowell, $90 million: Judge Paula Abdul jokingly touches the face of judge Simon Cowell as they arrive for the world premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

10. Simon Cowell, $90 million: Judge Paula Abdul jokingly touches the face of judge Simon Cowell as they arrive for the world premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>11. Glenn Beck, $80 million: Glenn Beck addresses thousands of supporters at his Restoring Honor rally on the US National Mall in Washington, August 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

11. Glenn Beck, $80 million: Glenn Beck addresses thousands of supporters at his Restoring Honor rally on the US National Mall in Washington, August 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>12. Elton John, $80 million: Elton John performs at a charity concert dedicated to the fight against HIV/AIDS at Independence Square in Kiev June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

12. Elton John, $80 million: Elton John performs at a charity concert dedicated to the fight against HIV/AIDS at Independence Square in Kiev June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>13. Tom Cruise, $75 million: Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

13. Tom Cruise, $75 million: Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>14. Dick Wolf, $70 million: Dick Wolf gestures during a photocall at the 48th Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

14. Dick Wolf, $70 million: Dick Wolf gestures during a photocall at the 48th Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>15. Rush Limbaugh, $69 million: Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation, on the similarities between the war on terrorism and the television show "24," in Washington June 23, 2006. REUTERS/Micah Walter</p>

15. Rush Limbaugh, $69 million: Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation, on the similarities between the war on terrorism and the television show "24," in Washington June 23, 2006. REUTERS/Micah Walter

<p>16. Manny Pacquiao, $67 million: WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines punches at Timothy Bradley Jr. of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

16. Manny Pacquiao, $67 million: WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines punches at Timothy Bradley Jr. of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>17. Dr. Phil McGraw, $64 million: Dr. Phil McGraw (R) and wife Robin present during the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

17. Dr. Phil McGraw, $64 million: Dr. Phil McGraw (R) and wife Robin present during the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>18. Donald Trump, $63 million: Donald Trump is applauded before a dinner hosted by the Sarasota Republican Party honoring him as Statesman of the Year in Sarasota, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson</p>

18. Donald Trump, $63 million: Donald Trump is applauded before a dinner hosted by the Sarasota Republican Party honoring him as Statesman of the Year in Sarasota, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

<p>19. Ryan Seacrest, $59 million: Ryan Seacrest presides over the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

19. Ryan Seacrest, $59 million: Ryan Seacrest presides over the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>20. Britney Spears, $58 million Britney Spears poses with her award for Best Pop Video and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

20. Britney Spears, $58 million Britney Spears poses with her award for Best Pop Video and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>20. Tiger Woods, $58 million: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

20. Tiger Woods, $58 million: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

