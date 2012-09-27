Style file

" /> " />
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress Mercedes Cabral poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress and co-host Eva Longoria arrives at the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, California, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress Lovi Poe poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress Halle Berry arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Models wait for their turn on the catwalk during a fashion show organised to display local talent in Budapest June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Cast member Selena Gomez poses during the photocall of the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. This year's event celebrated fashion designer Valentino Garavani. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the gala presentation of "Twice Born" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

British Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Argentinian director Jazmin Lopez poses during the photocall of the movie "Leones" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Vanessa Hudgens poses for the photocall of the movie "Spring breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Model Karolina Kurkova arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Actress Julianne Moore holds the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

