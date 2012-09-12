版本:
NY Fashion Week

2012年 9月 12日 星期三

A model presenting a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

