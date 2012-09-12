NY Fashion Week
A model presenting a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Katie Gallagher (R) adjusts a models before she presents a creation from the designer's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model talks on her cell phone backstage at the Herve Leger Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has her make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Y-3 Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by Farah Angsana Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Richard Choi Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Designer Katie Gallagher walks on the runway before presenting her Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by Monique Lhuillier at the Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Richard Choi Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation by Farah Angsana Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model gets her hair and makeup done before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Models eat backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An attendee takes a photo as models present creations for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karen Bjornson presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Gavin Rajah Spring/Summer 2013 collection as part of the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Richard Chai Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model rests backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation during the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Google founder Sergey Brin (L) and designer Diane von Furstenberg sit and watch the rehearsal for her Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model tries on a pair of shoes before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Maki Oh Spring/Summer 2013 collection as part of the African Icons show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation from pop singer Avril Lavigne's Abbey Dawn Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A member of the audience watches as a model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model waits backstage before the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2013 during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model has her make-up done backstage before the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2013 during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model is given instructions during rehearsals for the Lela Rose Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Coco Rocha walks down the runway as she presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model has her hair done backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model presents a creation by Monique Lhuillier at the Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model waits during the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A reflection of models is seen as they present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A designer uses a needle and thread backstage before the African Icons show, during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Models have their make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model prepares for the BCBG Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Derek Lam watches models walk before presenting his Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model runs off the runway during rehearsals before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Fashion designer Norisol Ferrari (facing camera) is hugged by a supporter after the presentation of her Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. The collection is Ferrari's first runway show. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Designer Donna Karan (L) sits in the audience seats prior to the presentation of her Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model spell out the word cheers as they present creations from a past collection of fashion designer Betsey Johnson at Johnson's retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from a past collection of fashion designer Betsey Johnson at Johnson's retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A security guard waits behind the scenes as a model rehearses before the Sophie Theallet Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An assistant holds a make-up face chart backstage at the Sophie Theallet Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation rehearsal during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage at the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation at the Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Performance artist Cara Elizabeth stands in front of the Lincoln Center during the Spring/Summer 2013 collection shows at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations during the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make-up applied before the John Bartlett Spring/Summer 2013 show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Photographers take pictures of a model prior to the presentation of the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
