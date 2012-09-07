版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 21:25 BJT

MTV Video Awards

<p>Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Alicia Keys reaches to fans after her performance during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Alicia Keys reaches to fans after her performance during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>One Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

One Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Host Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dwight Howard take the stage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Host Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dwight Howard take the stage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Two Chains performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Two Chains performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas leaps during Alicia keys' performance of "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas leaps during Alicia keys' performance of "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Frank Ocean is bathed in red light as he performs "Thinkin Bout You" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Frank Ocean is bathed in red light as he performs "Thinkin Bout You" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Rihanna performs "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Rihanna performs "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Nicky Minaj performs on the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Nicky Minaj performs on the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Host Kevin Hart crowd surfs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Host Kevin Hart crowd surfs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actors Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg present the award for best hip hop video during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Actors Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg present the award for best hip hop video during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Singer Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Demi Lovato holds the award she won for "Best Video With A Message" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Singer Demi Lovato holds the award she won for "Best Video With A Message" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>One Direction congratulate themselves after performing "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

One Direction congratulate themselves after performing "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Chris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Chris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Pink peforms during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 9月 7日

Pink peforms during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs "Let Yourself Go" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs "Let Yourself Go" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rihanna accepts the award for video of the year for "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Rihanna accepts the award for video of the year for "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>One Direction perform "One Thing" from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

One Direction perform "One Thing" from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>One Direction accept the award for best new artist during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 9月 7日

One Direction accept the award for best new artist during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>British/Irish boy band One Direction hold the awards they won for "Best Pop Video" and "Most Share-Worthy Video" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 9月 7日

British/Irish boy band One Direction hold the awards they won for "Best Pop Video" and "Most Share-Worthy Video" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 9月 7日

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

