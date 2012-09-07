版本:
图片 | 2012年 9月 8日 星期六 02:35 BJT

21 Jumpsuits

<p>Singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 9月 8日 星期六

<p>Singer Rita Ora poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Model and TV personality Tyra Banks speaks on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Roxane Josephine de La Baume poses during the photocall of the movie "Kiss of the Damned" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>Actress Olivia Wilde poses for a photograph before watching the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singer Ke$ha arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&amp;M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Singer Alicia Keys poses for a portrait while promoting her new album "The Element of Freedom" in New York December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Ginnifer Goodwin arrives for the Metropolitan Opera premiere of "Armida" in New York April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Singer Gwen Stefani (R) and musician Gavin Rossdale arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life" in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

<p>Judge and hostess Heidi Klum appears at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs "The Edge of Glory" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

<p>British singer Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Noon by Noor Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model display a calflength jumpsuit as part of Missoni's Spring/summer 2004 collection at Milan fashion October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>A model presents this creation by British designer Stella McCartney for her Autumn/Winter 2007-2008 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

<p>Actress Tilda Swinton arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Chloe Sevigny arrives for the Metropolitan Opera premiere of "Armida" in New York April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

