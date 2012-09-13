" /> " />
版本:
中国

Toronto International Film Fest

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses for a picture, while a fan displays a photo at the gala presentation of the film "Smashed" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses for a picture, while a fan displays a photo at the gala presentation of the film "Smashed" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Rachel McAdams arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Passion" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Rachel McAdams arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Passion" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Joshua Jackson and arrives with his girlfriend actress Diane Kruger on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Inescapable" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Joshua Jackson and arrives with his girlfriend actress Diane Kruger on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Inescapable" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bill Murray carries a marshmallow doll he received from a fan as he arrives to the gala presentation for the film 'Hyde Park on Hudson' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bill Murray carries a marshmallow doll he received from a fan as he arrives to the gala presentation for the film 'Hyde Park on Hudson' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
4 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Winona Ryder reacts during a news conference for the film "The Iceman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Winona Ryder reacts during a news conference for the film "The Iceman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
5 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Christopher Walken (L) and Imogen Poots arrive on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "A Late Quartet" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Christopher Walken (L) and Imogen Poots arrive on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "A Late Quartet" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Pierce Brosnan is photographed through a window at the gala presentation of the film "Love is All You Need" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Pierce Brosnan is photographed through a window at the gala presentation of the film "Love is All You Need" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
7 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Natalie Martinez arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Natalie Martinez arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Naomi Watts poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Impossible" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Naomi Watts poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Impossible" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
10 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Marisa Tomei arrives as she greets fans on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Inescapable" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Marisa Tomei arrives as she greets fans on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Inescapable" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Octavia Spencer arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Smashed" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Octavia Spencer arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Smashed" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Zhang Ziyi arrives at a news conference to promote the film ' Dangerous Liaisons' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Zhang Ziyi arrives at a news conference to promote the film ' Dangerous Liaisons' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
13 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Colin Firth arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Arthur Newman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Colin Firth arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Arthur Newman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Director and writer Brandon Cronenberg arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Antiviral" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Director and writer Brandon Cronenberg arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Antiviral" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Gael Garcia Bernal poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Impossible" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Gael Garcia Bernal poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Impossible" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
16 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Emily Blunt arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Arthur Newman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Emily Blunt arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Arthur Newman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence attend a news conference to promote their film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence attend a news conference to promote their film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
18 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Kate Hudson smiles during a news conference for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Kate Hudson smiles during a news conference for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
19 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Johnny Depp attends a news conference to promote the film "West of Memphis" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Johnny Depp attends a news conference to promote the film "West of Memphis" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
20 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

A fan is removed after she attempted to reach Johnny Depp on the red carpet for the gala presentation for the film "West of Memphis" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

A fan is removed after she attempted to reach Johnny Depp on the red carpet for the gala presentation for the film "West of Memphis" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

Close
21 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Directors and cast members pose for a group shot prior to a news conference to promote their film "Cloud Atlas" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Directors and cast members pose for a group shot prior to a news conference to promote their film "Cloud Atlas" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
22 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Director Lana Wachowski (L) laughs beside Tom Hanks during the news conference for their film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Director Lana Wachowski (L) laughs beside Tom Hanks during the news conference for their film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
23 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Halle Berry attends a news conference for the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Halle Berry attends a news conference for the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
24 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Kate Hudson arrives at the gala presentation for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Kate Hudson arrives at the gala presentation for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
25 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Keira Knightley poses at the gala presentation for the film "Anna Karenina" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Keira Knightley poses at the gala presentation for the film "Anna Karenina" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

Close
26 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Emma Watson waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Emma Watson waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
27 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Zhu Zhu of China arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Zhu Zhu of China arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
28 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
29 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Halle Berry is seen with reflections in a window of the theatre as she arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Halle Berry is seen with reflections in a window of the theatre as she arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
30 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bradley Cooper takes pictures as he arrives at the gala presentation for his film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bradley Cooper takes pictures as he arrives at the gala presentation for his film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
31 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Jackie Chan arrives with Zhang Lanxin (L) and Yao Xingtong (R) for the gala presentation of the film "In Conversation With Jackie Chan" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Jackie Chan arrives with Zhang Lanxin (L) and Yao Xingtong (R) for the gala presentation of the film "In Conversation With Jackie Chan" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
32 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Jaden (L) and Willow Smith, son and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, arrive for the gala presentation of the film "Free Angela and All Political Prisoners" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Jaden (L) and Willow Smith, son and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, arrive for the gala presentation of the film "Free Angela and All Political Prisoners" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
33 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez attend a news conference to promote the film ' Hotel Transylvania ' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez attend a news conference to promote the film ' Hotel Transylvania ' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
34 / 35
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bruce Willis listens during the news conference for the film "Looper" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bruce Willis listens during the news conference for the film "Looper" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
35 / 35

Toronto International Film Fest

Toronto International Film Fest 分享
重新播放
下一个

NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »