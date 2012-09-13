版本:
中国

Fashionistas

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
5 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 20
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 20

Fashionistas

Fashionistas 分享
重新播放
下一个

Toronto International Film Fest

Toronto International Film Fest
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »