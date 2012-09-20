版本:
中国

London Fashion Week

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A board showing Ashish creations in the Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen backstage at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A board showing Ashish creations in the Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen backstage at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
1 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model reflected in a mirror presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model reflected in a mirror presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model is photographed backstage at the Ashish Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model is photographed backstage at the Ashish Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
3 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Vita Gottlieb at the Fashion Fringe Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Vita Gottlieb at the Fashion Fringe Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
4 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models present creations from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models present creations from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model has her hair done backstage at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model has her hair done backstage at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
9 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models present creations from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models present creations from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Mulberry designer Emma Hill walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Mulberry designer Emma Hill walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
14 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
15 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Samantha Cameron, wife of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, talks to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour following the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Samantha Cameron, wife of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, talks to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour following the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models wait backstage for a rehearsal of the presentation of Jasper Conran's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models wait backstage for a rehearsal of the presentation of Jasper Conran's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
18 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models present creations from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models present creations from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
19 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models rehearse for the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models rehearse for the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
20 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
21 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Musician Delilah arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Musician Delilah arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
22 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

British actor Colin Firth joins his wife Livia Firth at a London Fashion Week cocktail reception in London September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

British actor Colin Firth joins his wife Livia Firth at a London Fashion Week cocktail reception in London September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
23 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model holds her hands over her face as a wig is fitted before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model holds her hands over her face as a wig is fitted before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
24 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model gets make-up applied before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model gets make-up applied before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
25 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
26 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

British actress Kelly Osbourne arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

British actress Kelly Osbourne arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
27 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model rests backstage at the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model rests backstage at the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
28 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
29 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Florrie Clarke, who writes the fashion blog intrinsicallyflorrie.com, poses outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Florrie Clarke, who writes the fashion blog intrinsicallyflorrie.com, poses outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
30 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Dita Von Teese drops her umbrella as she arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Dita Von Teese drops her umbrella as she arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
31 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Sisters Lucie (L) and Nicole Ehrenbergerova of the Czech Republic, who write the fashion blog acupofstyle.com, pose outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Sisters Lucie (L) and Nicole Ehrenbergerova of the Czech Republic, who write the fashion blog acupofstyle.com, pose outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
32 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
33 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
34 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
35 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
36 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
37 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
38 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Fashion designer Jonathan Saunders and a model wearing his creation pose during a photo call on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Fashion designer Jonathan Saunders and a model wearing his creation pose during a photo call on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
39 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model has her hair styled before a reception on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model has her hair styled before a reception on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
40 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Shoe designer Christopher Ciccone, who is Madonna's brother, poses for a portrait before the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Shoe designer Christopher Ciccone, who is Madonna's brother, poses for a portrait before the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
41 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
42 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Paul Smith at the Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation by Paul Smith at the Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
43 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
44 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

British actress Gemma Arterton and her husband Stefano Catelli sit in the front row before the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

British actress Gemma Arterton and her husband Stefano Catelli sit in the front row before the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
45 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

British tennis player Andy Murray and his girlfriend Kim Sears arrive at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

British tennis player Andy Murray and his girlfriend Kim Sears arrive at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
46 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
47 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
48 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
49 / 50
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models wait backstage for a rehearsal at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Models wait backstage for a rehearsal at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
50 / 50

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week 分享
重新播放
下一个

Profile: Shakira

Profile: Shakira
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »